55+ B.C. Games underway today

The 55+ B.C. Games are officially underway, with the Games Village and Participant Accreditation taking place until 6p.m. tonight at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Despite the rainy weather, many are headed up to the plaza at the ski hill for a barbecue, live music, vendors, coffee and to get signed up for the games.

Over 2,200 athletes from across B.C. will be participating in 23 different events over the next few days in both Kimberley and Cranbrook. Tomorrow kicks off the first day of competition with Badminton, Darts, Equestrian, Bowling, Curling, Hockey, Pickleball, Slo-Pitch, Soccer, Tennis and Track and Field.

For a full schedule of events and their specific locations visit 55plusgames.ca.