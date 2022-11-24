The winning team of the 50+ second round: Skip John Dennis, Third Robert Korner, Second William Oicle, Lead Eileen Thrun.

50+ curling second complete

18 teams compete for the Dave Farrell (aka) Old Fat Guy.ca Trophy.

The Second Round of 50+ Curling at the Cranbrook Curling Centre is now complete, with 18 teams vying for the Dave Farrell (aka) Old Fat Guy.ca Trophy. The winning Team went through the round without a loss. The team consisted of: Skip John Dennis, Third Robert Korner, Second William Oicle, Lead Eileen Thrun.

