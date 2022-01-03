BCHL statement about COVID cancellations. (Screenshot from cowichancapitals.com)

3 BCHL teams have games postponed due to COVID-19

Cowichan Capitals, Langley Rivermen and Penticton Vees sidelined until Jan. 9

Three B.C. Hockey League teams have had their next two games postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the B.C. Hockey League on Monday, the Cowichan Valley Capitals, Langley Rivermen and Penticton Vees have had their activities paused for the next five days (until Jan. 9) per BCHL COVID-19 protocols and provincial health regulations.

A meeting between the Capitals and Rivermen this Thursday (Jan. 6) is among those postponed. The Capitals have also had their Friday night game in Port Alberni postponed, while the Rivermen have had their Friday night tilt in Nanaimo postponed.

The Vees will have to reschedule games against West Kelowna this Friday and Salmon Arm on Saturday.

No make-up dates have been announced yet.

