2020 BC Curling Championships underway in Cranbrook

The 2020 BC Curling Championships are underway at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook.

Pictured are images from the First Draw, Tuesday, January 28.

The winners of the 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship, presented by Nufloors – Penticton & 2020 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship, presented by Best Western, will respectively represent the province at the Brier in Kingston, and at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan,. For schedules and results check out the Curl BC website here