Mother’s Day sweetened by daughter’s cancer-free results

Help change outcomes for patients with blood cancers like Morgan

Today Morgan May is cancer-free, after 2 1/2 years of treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It will be an extra special Mother’s Day for mom Kelly!

This year, more than 2,500 British Columbians will be diagnosed with a blood cancer: lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma. They are the fourth most common type of cancer worldwide.

Three years ago, this number included four-year-old Morgan May.

In the spring of 2017, Morgan’s mom Kelly noticed her daughter started to look unwell.

“We had thought she just had a virus,” says Kelly.

Just a few weeks after her fourth birthday, Morgan and her family received the devastating news: she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare and it happens very quickly,” says Kelly.

For the next two and a half years, Morgan would endure chemotherapy treatment every single day.

“As a Mom, I would have done anything to trade places with her, but she was such a champion and we got through it one step a time.”

Morgan’s last chemo treatment was in June, 2019 and today, she is cancer free.

“We had this overwhelming sense of gratitude and at the same time felt like there is still so much work to be done,” says Kelly.

There is also an urgent need to improve outcomes for people facing blood cancers in British Columbia through fundraising, which will advance research at BC Cancer focused on uncovering new, curative therapies, and bring families more hope.

“Support truly gives families hope – it gives us hope for the future and that one day there will be an end to all of this, and that other families won’t have suffer and have heartbreak,” says Kelly. “It also brings us all together as a community that gets us through these really hard times.”

On May 11, Kelly, Morgan and the rest of the May family will celebrate a special Mother’s Day.

“This year will be my first Mother’s Day since Morgan was diagnosed where she will be on no medicine and is cancer-free. It will be a day where we can celebrate that we’re all here and we are healthy,” says Kelly. “Even as we face a pandemic, we’re grateful to be spending family time together, healing at home.”

To help change outcomes for patients with blood cancers like Morgan, please visit www.bccancerfoundation.com.

While Morgan is doing well, those who face cancer in our province are considered high-risk of getting viruses like COVID-19. The BC Cancer Foundation is also raising funds to support at-risk patients with a COVID-19 Response Fund. To learn more, please visit here.

BC Cancer FoundationCancerHealth and wellnessPhilanthropy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Jean Up: get BC kids out of hospital and back into their jeans

Just Posted

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Emergency crews responding to grass fire east of Cranbrook

It’s unclear how large the grass fire is.

Cranbrook transit spring service changes take effect this weekend

Rear door loading and free ridership for all routes will remain in place at least until the end of May

Key diagnostic equipment at Cranbrook hospital aiding COVID-19 effort

Purchased two years ago, Polymerase Chain Reaction Machine can identify viruses, bacteria in 24 hours

Cranbrook Bucks add another forward to the roster

The Cranbrook Bucks have added another forward to the roster. Nicholas Niemo… Continue reading

Rally calls for safe release of prisoners as COVID-19 runs rampant at Mission Institution

Mission Institution is experiencing the largest prison outbreak in Canada

Q&A: What you need to know about COVID-19 treatment, protests and more

Experts answer questions about the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Two adults and one other child escaped side-by-side rollover at Foley Lake

B.C. study finds warning labels reduce alcohol consumption

Researchers behind study recommend warning labels should be on all alcohol containers

‘I love you – stay away’ says B.C. senior to family this Mother’s Day

Retirement community Magnolia Gardens offers tips for a safe Mother’s Day amid COVID-19

‘The work is still getting done’: NHL teams preparing for unusual draft

There’s talk the NHL could hold its draft online next month even though the 2019-20 season has yet to finish

Barbers, hairstylists start petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

Alberta’s reopening plan has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14

Teens set off flare in Nanaimo convenience store, traumatize clerk: RCMP

Incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Circle K on Departure Bay Road

New apps emerge amid COVID-19 to tackle gripes with popular delivery services

Instead of relying on Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash, restaurants are turning to new options

Most Read