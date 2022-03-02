Order of Canada recipient Valdy in concert. (Black Press Media file photo)

Today in B.C.: Sharing memories with Valdy, iconic Canadian folksinger

Podcast: Talk includes Winnipeg’s music scene in the 1960s and being back on the road

In our latest installment, iconic Canadian folk singer/songwriter Valdy talks with host Peter McCully about his musical beginnings, including the music scene in Winnipeg in the 1960s. Valdy has earned four gold records, won four Juno Awards and has been named to the Order of Canada. He discusses being back on the road touring and plays a few tunes in studio, including Sonny’s Dream and Out on the Mira.

