PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss NFL playoff race

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL playoff race heats up.

Discussion includes Brock Purdy’s unlikely rise to QB1 status in San Francisco, the post-season chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s head injury and more.

