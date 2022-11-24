John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: How long will Bruce Boudreau remain head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf discuss 2022-23 NHL season at the quarter pole

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes a potential coaching change for the Vancouver Canucks, underrated players from the past and a look at the NHL’s hottest team.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

CanucksNHLPodcasts

Previous story
PODCAST.: Katrina Kadoski is B.C.’s ‘Cougar Annie’

Just Posted

The winning team of the 50+ second round: Skip John Dennis, Third Robert Korner, Second William Oicle, Lead Eileen Thrun.
50+ curling second complete

Interior Health collaborates with local prescribers to launch new care model to connect East Kootenay people dealing with opioid use disorder with treatments such as methadone and Suboxone. (Black Press file photo)
New care model launched to connect people in East Kootenay to opioid use disorder treatment

The residents of the apartment at King Street and Cobham Avenue — the former nurses' residence — were all evacuated due to a fire that broke out on an upper storey Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)
UPDATE: Cranbrook apartment evacuated after fire breaks out on upper floor

The Vernon Vipers and the Cranbrook Bucks have made a trade involving 19-year-old forwards Ethan Sundar and Will Blackburn. The two teams meet Friday, Nov. 25, at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers, Cranbrook Bucks swap forwards