Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf review first half of 2022 NFL season

NFL REPORT: Talk includes Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and MVP choices

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts as the NFL season approaches the halfway point of the 2022 season.

Discussion includes the surprising Seattle Seahawks, winning with a solid rookie class and QB Geno Smith at the helm; the future for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers; Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver and more.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

NFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Reka Gustafson talks HIV, COVID, the toxic drug crisis and mental health

Just Posted

A vehicle slid off Hwy 95A south of Kimberley on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Nicole Koran photo
Numerous minor accidents on East Kootenay highways as winter road conditions arrive

The Cranbrook RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male who smashed a window at a Shadow Mountain golf course.
Cranbrook RCMP seek man who smashed window at golf course

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

An investigation by Cranbrook RCMP into a knife blade located in a box of candy reveals no malicious intent.
Investigation into a knife blade in a box of candy reveals no malicious intent