PODCAST: Black Press gridiron expert Erin Haluschak breaks down the 2022 NFL draft

Today in B.C.: NFL report chat includes favourite picks, Seahawks QB situation

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf break down the recent NFL draft. Included are a look at the Seattle Seahawks and a grade of their selections, plus discussion of head coach Pete Carrol’s beloved running game and how the team’s QB situation might play out. Haluschak and Wolf also cast their votes for the other NFL teams who did the best job on draft weekend, plus surprise picks and a quick look at remaining free agents.

