PHOTOS: Thousands take in Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon festivities

Thousands took in the Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon festivities on Saturday, Feb. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.
Thousands took in the Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon festivities on Saturday, Feb. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.
Thousands took in the Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon festivities on Saturday, Feb. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.
Thousands took in the Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon festivities on Saturday, Feb. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.
Thousands took in the Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon festivities on Saturday, Feb. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.
Thousands took in the Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon festivities on Saturday, Feb. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.
Thousands took in the Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon festivities on Saturday, Feb. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.

Thousands of action sports fans packed into the Western Financial Place parking lot to take in Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon on Saturday night, with thrilling stunts as X-Games legend Brett Turcotte and his team caught massive air while performing tricks on their snowmobiles.

In between the snowmobile stunts, a Rail Jam was in full force, with a huge pile of snow serving as a drop in for skiers and snowboarders to hit the rails with speed while pulling of noseslides, lipslides and everything in between.

DJ Ben Fox spun tunes from a stage, even giving a shout out to local artist Maddisun and playing on of her newly recorded tracks. Local food and beverage vendors keep patrons satisfied, while warming fires dotted the parking lot.

The event was capped off by fireworks, which lit up the night sky above the crowd.

Photos and video by Trevor Crawley and Barry Coulter

Just Posted

Thousands took in the Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon festivities on Saturday, Feb. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.
PHOTOS: Thousands take in Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon festivities

An arctic front is set to bring low temperatures and up to 30 centimetres snow, according to Mainroad meteorologists.
Heavy snowfall temperature drop to hit East Kootenay Monday: Mainroad

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

B.C. seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie presents to senior citizens and local residents during a Town Hall at the Senior Centre in Cranbrook on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Trevor Crawley photo.
B.C. seniors advocate hears concerns on rising costs, access to family physicians in Cranbrook