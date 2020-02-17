PHOTOS: Taking in the action at Winter Blitzville

The second annual Winter Blitzville was bigger and better this year as festivities took over the parking lot at Western Financial Place on Saturday evening.

Capped off with a fireworks display, the night featured adrenaline-fuelled action sports as Brett Turcotte and Brandon Cormier — both X Games gold medallists — and others, hit an oval track to perform freestyle stunts. The track featured ramps in the middle on both sides, giving spectators and fans twice the action from last year’s event.

In between performances from the snowmobilers, skiers and snowboarders were hitting up the rail jam at the south end of the parking lot, stomping down their tricks on the jumps and the rails.

There was also fire dancing, and a myriad of food trucks nnd vendors slinging beers, burgers and all other kinds of merchandise.

DJ Ben Fox spun the tunes, while Isaac Hockley and Robbie Demchuck hyped up the crowds and acknowledged sponsor support from the local business community as well as the City of Cranbrook.


