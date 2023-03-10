PHOTOS: East Kootenay Science Fair puts spotlight on youth talent

Katherine Lui, a grade six student at Fernie Academy, provided a demonstration of a homemade bottle crusher, which she and her project partner Nola Locker, made from cardboard (Gillian Francis photo) Matthew Cassidy, a grade six student from Fernie Academy, constructed a device that can be used to pick up tennis balls during a game of fetch. His invention was made from a hand held vacuum, bubble wrap and a cardboard tube (Gillian Francis photo) Keanu Chan, a grade 11 student from Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook, created a machine to improve precision during spinal surgeries. His long term goal, he said, is to patent the design. (Gillian Francis photo) Thea, left, and Adelaide Troxel, right, grew radishes for their science fair project. They experimented with different types of soil to see which would produce the best produce. The girls are grade five students at T.M. Roberts Elementary School in Cranbrook. Thea requested that Cranbrook Townsman not include her surname (Gillian Francis photo) Grade nine students Zxavian Davidson, left, and Adam Hayden from Fernie Academy, designed a model to help test erosion prevention methods (Gillian Francis photo)

Bright scientific young minds gathered at College of the Rockies on March 10 to showcase their scientific experiments and inventions at the East Kootenay Regional Science Fair.

Local elementary and high school students presented their projects to members of the Regional Science Fair Judging Committee in the gymnasium.

Jess Penno, board member, said grade six to 12 students who recieve top marks at the fair will have the chance to compete at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Edmonton in May.

Additionally, the committee will select and nominate up to three projects from grade 11 or 12 students for a post-secondary scholarship.

