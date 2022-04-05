PHOTOS: BCHL playoffs come to Cranbrook as Bucks win 3-0 over Spruce Kings

The Cranbrook Bucks rallied back from a playoff series deficit with a 3-0 win on home ice as the post-season contest transitioned back to the Kootenays this week.

Following a pair of losses on the road in Prince George, the Bucks opened their first-ever playoff game at Western Financial Place with a 3-0 win over the Spruce Kings on Monday night.

Zeth Kindrachuk opened the scoring early in the first period, walking out from behind the net and sniping a shot past Spruce Kings netminder Aaron Trotter.

AJ Vaseko netted a powerplay marker with two minutes left in the period for a two-goal lead.

Luke Pfoh added another goal on the man-advantage early in the second period, as the two teams continued to test each other.

The Bucks peppered 43 shots on goal, while stopper Nathan Airey turned aside 27 shots for the shutout.

With the series at 2-1 in favour of the Spruce Kings, the Bucks will have the chance to even it up on Tuesday night at Western Financial Place.