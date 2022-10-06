PHOTOS: ʔaq̓am Community hosts traditional powwow

The Dan Joe Memorial Arena at the ʔaq̓amnik’ School hosted a traditional powwow in the ʔaq̓am Community on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Grand Entries were made at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., as Ktunaxa community leadership representatives entered the gymnasium to drumming and singing.

At the afternoon Grand Entry, Nasuʔkin (Chief) Donald Sam of the Akisqnuk First Nation led the way bearing a seven-feather staff in a procession that also included ʔaq̓am Community Nasuʔkin Joe Pierre Jr., Sophie Pierre, Jordan Louie from Yaqan Nukiy, and other dignitaries.

The Suʔkni Singers was one of a few groups that drummed and sang throughout the powwow

It was the first time the community had gathered for a traditional powwow in two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.