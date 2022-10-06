PHOTOS: ʔaq̓am Community hosts traditional powwow

A traditional powwow was held at the Dan Joe Memorial Gym at the ?aqamnik' School in the ʔaq̓am Community on Saturday, Oct. 1. Trevor Crawley photo.
The Dan Joe Memorial Arena at the ʔaq̓amnik’ School hosted a traditional powwow in the ʔaq̓am Community on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Grand Entries were made at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., as Ktunaxa community leadership representatives entered the gymnasium to drumming and singing.

At the afternoon Grand Entry, Nasuʔkin (Chief) Donald Sam of the Akisqnuk First Nation led the way bearing a seven-feather staff in a procession that also included ʔaq̓am Community Nasuʔkin Joe Pierre Jr., Sophie Pierre, Jordan Louie from Yaqan Nukiy, and other dignitaries.

The Suʔkni Singers was one of a few groups that drummed and sang throughout the powwow

It was the first time the community had gathered for a traditional powwow in two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOTOS: ʔaq̓am Community hosts traditional powwow

