PHOTOS: Original Pranksters

Rock and punk took over Western Financial Place on Wendesday evening as Sum 41 and The Offspring lit up the arena in Cranbrook. Dinosaur Pile Up warmed up the crowd before Deryck Whibley and Sum 41 took to the stage, celebrating the 15 year anniversary of their album ‘Chuck’ and running through old and new hits such as In Too Deep, Some Say, Fat Lip, Makes No Difference, A Death in the Family and more.

The Offspring, led by Dexter Holland and ‘Noodles’ (Kevin John Wasserman) reached into the well of their massive punk legacy, with hits such as Million Miles Away, Original Prankster, Why Don’t You Get A Job, Pretty Fly For a White Guy, Self-Esteem and a poignant piano rendition of Gone Away.

The band also put their stamp on famous covers, including Blitzkreig Bop by the Ramones and Whole Lotta Rosie by ACDC.

All photos by Trevor Crawley.