Cyclists hit the highways for the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

Hundreds of cyclists took to the highways around Cranbrook and Kimberley for the ninth annual Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo on Saturday, Sept. 9. The St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino served as both the start and end point for the event, which featured three courses — the Gran Fondo (152 km), Medio (102 km) and the Piccolo (58 km). Trevor Crawley photo.

This past Saturday, Sept. 9, saw perfect weather for the 8th Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo!

This Fondo is a major event for the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club and brings many guests to our spectacular area. Well over 50 per cent of our riders came from Alberta, while many others joined from other parts of British Columbia, a few western U.S. states and beyond. Some joined from as far away as Germany!

Rider feedback is coming in and showcases what makes our area a major tourist destination:

“I wanted to express my gratitude for putting on such a tremendous Fondo. Having done Gran Fondo’s across Western Canada, I would have to say this is the best one I have ever done.” “Congratulations on another amazing event. We could not have asked for a better day. Kudos and much appreciation to all of the volunteers involved. What a great crew! We are already looking forward to next year”

“This was my first ever experience with an event like this. It exceeded my expectations, I give full credit to the event organizers and volunteers. I am new to Road Biking, but I hope to do many more Fondo type events in the future!”

“My friend and I cam in from Central Alberta for the Fondo this week. Both of us being very new to cycling, we did not have any idea what to expect. We were both blown away at the experience. Just an excellent event put on by excellent people. The thing that stands out the most is the pride of the volunteers for what they are doing. It truly makes the experience extra special as a competitor knowing most everyone is there because they want to be, and everybody seems to be so committed to ensuring all competitors had a good experience.

My tip of the cap to all involved, we will be back!”

This event wouldn’t be a safe, positive ride without the ‘Fondo Force’, our 100+ person army of local volunteers. A special thanks to all the local sponsors who make this event such a success, including our title sponsor Selkirk Signs.

Registration is now open for the 2024 Fondo at krgf.ca!