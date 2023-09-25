Craft brews on tap at Great Canadian Beer Festival

Cranbrook beer enthusiasts got to sample the suds at the Great Canadian Beer Festival, which took over Balment Park on Saturday (Sept. 23), featuring dozens of craft brews from local, regional and national breweries. Trevor Crawley photos. Cranbrook beer enthusiasts got to sample the suds at the Great Canadian Beer Festival, which took over Balment Park on Saturday (Sept. 23), featuring dozens of craft brews from local, regional and national breweries. Trevor Crawley photos. Cranbrook beer enthusiasts got to sample the suds at the Great Canadian Beer Festival, which took over Balment Park on Saturday (Sept. 23), featuring dozens of craft brews from local, regional and national breweries. Trevor Crawley photos. Cranbrook beer enthusiasts got to sample the suds at the Great Canadian Beer Festival, which took over Balment Park on Saturday (Sept. 23), featuring dozens of craft brews from local, regional and national breweries. Trevor Crawley photos. Cranbrook beer enthusiasts got to sample the suds at the Great Canadian Beer Festival, which took over Balment Park on Saturday (Sept. 23), featuring dozens of craft brews from local, regional and national breweries. Trevor Crawley photos. Cranbrook beer enthusiasts got to sample the suds at the Great Canadian Beer Festival, which took over Balment Park on Saturday (Sept. 23), featuring dozens of craft brews from local, regional and national breweries. Trevor Crawley photos.

The brews were on tap at Balment Park this past weekend in Cranbrook.

The Great Canadian Beer Festival attracted hundreds of craft beer enthusiasts on Saturday, as breweries local to the Kootenays and beyond brought out their brews for sampling.

And there were lots of options — all ranging from the Peachy Keen Hazy IPA (Encore Brewing), Hellroaring Scottish Ale (Fisher Peak Brewing Company) Loki Lager (Nelson Brewing Compnay), Pilot Bay IPA (Wild North Brewing Company), What the Huck (Fernie Brewing Company), Péché Mortel (Brasserie Dieu du Ciel!), Chromer Kolsch (Tailout Brewing) and many, many more.

The festival was presented by the B.C. Ale Trail, a tourism marketing initiative that supports and spolights craft breweries in regions across the province, curating suggested travel routes dotted with local craft and microbreweries.