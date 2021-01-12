Freikorps members in Berlin, during the Kapp Putsch against the Weimar Republic government, March, 1920. (alphahistory.com)

Freikorps members in Berlin, during the Kapp Putsch against the Weimar Republic government, March, 1920. (alphahistory.com)

World O’ Words: Insurgency, Coup d’état, or putsch – which is best?

The events of Jan. 6 in Washington are best described by the word ‘Putsch.’ Here’s why

On Wednesday, January 6, a violent mob, incited by outgoing President Donald Trump, attacked the U.S. Capitol in Washington in an attempt to obstruct the democratic process of certifying the vote for the incoming president Joe Biden. This was the first violent attack on the U.S. Capitol since the British in 1814, and it failed in its objective — to obstruct and overturn the certification of the new president.

The mainstream media has striven to find just the right word to describe the political significance of this event, and its historical context. “Riot” seems used most frequently, but everyone agrees this isn’t quite right. Even though a group of people — a mob — can be incited by a leadership to riot, the word implies a spontaneous eruption of violence, generally pointless and unfocused. Think Vancouver 2011.

“Insurrection” pops up a lot, but that isn’t quite right either, even though the U.S. Congress is charging Donald Trump with inciting an insurrection. Though that word implies an uprising against an established government, it lacks certain nuances that perfectly describe the storming of the Capitol last week, the causes behind it, and the sparks that set it off.

The mainstream media has started using the word “putsch,” a German word that entered the English language 100 years ago. While I think this is the perfect term for the events of January 6, this is the first time I’ve ever heard that term used to describe an event in North America — indeed, the first time I read it outside the good old days of the early 1920s.

“Putsch,” from the Swiss German for “knock,” or “push,” took on the meaning we ascribe to it today in troubled Germany between the wars. Journalists started using “putsch” to describe the several attempts at violent overthrow of governments. These included the Kapp Putsch in 1920 — an attempt to overthrow the Weimar government in Berlin — and, of course, Hitler’s Beer Hall Putsch in Munich, where he and other members of the fledgling Nazi party attempted a violent overthrow and takeover of the government of Bavaria.

These actions usually involved the participation of Freikorps, armed private militias made of veterans of the First World War. These putsches were usually crushed by state police (also supplemented by WWI veterans). Freikorps were also used by state governments to crush Communist factions in those days — but I digress.

But what is the difference between all these terms? Are they interchangeable? Why not use “insurrection,” as the U.S. House charges?

Putsch means a violent attempt to overthrow a government, secretly plotted, suddenly executed. But the semantics of that word imply clumsiness and lack of sophistication in the execution. While the January 6th Putsch was somewhat plotted on various social media by some of the participants, and incited and sparked by the “charismatic” leader, the violent participants are as much the subject of mockery as anything else. “Insurrection” implies a greater degree of planning, with a longer game plan than just knocking over a head of government and then figuring out what comes next.

So how about an “attempted coup d’état?” Another great loanword, or term, from the French, meaning “blow against the state.” This is certainly what Donald Trump would have liked with his incitement of his supporters, and certainly what his supporters intended with their attempted putsch. But by definition, a coup d’état involves a state’s military or police force, and quite frequently the state’s political elite is involved as well. They are not interested in changing the social institutions generally, and uninterested in the lower classes. So close, but no cigar. While armed militia, in the American sense, may have been involved on January 6th, the military was not. Nor was the political elite, as defined by those who took part in the invasion of the Capitol. (For these reasons, Napoleon’s take over of the French government in 1799 was more of a putsch than a coup d’état.)

What about English words like uprising, mutiny, rebellion, revolution … Again, these terms don’t have the semantic finesse of “putsch.” President Trump might like to think of his putsch as a revolution, but it’s not even close. A revolution is a capably led overthrow of a government, with the aim of changing the state’s social institutions, and usually the lower classes figure into it, if only pro forma. The use of the term “revolution” implies that violent overthrow and change was successful, however badly it may turn out afterwards.

A rebellion, like a revolt, is yet again an action against an established authority, violent or otherwise, sometimes spontaneous, sometimes planned, of a smaller scale than a revolution, and quite frequently unsuccessful (think the Riel Rebellion).

Now, before last week, the word “putsch” had been almost solely identified in English with Hitler’s famous failed Beer Hall Putsch. Not to compare Hitler’s attempted putsch with Trump’s, but it is interesting to contrast the two:

• The Beer Hall Putsch was Hitler’s first attempt to grasp power for himself and his party. The January 6th Putsch was Trump’s last attempt to hang on to power.

• The Beer Hall Putsch was violently crushed. The January 6th Putsch was relatively unopposed, and its participants mostly dispersed afterwards.

• Hitler was sent to jail. Trump, for all the talk about being charged, will not go to jail.

• Hitler used his time after the Beer Hall Putsch to write a book (in jail) and really get his message out there. Trump has been deplatformed from Twitter and other social media, and can no longer get his message out there.

• Hitler went on to use democratic means to achieve power for himself and his party. Trump’s attempt to hang on to power by democratic processes failed, hence the last gasp putsch.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woensdregt: Measuring Cranbrook’s Greatness

Just Posted

23 rabbits were recently surrendered to SPCA facilities in the Kootenays. They are now available for adoption. (BC SPCA file)
BC SPCA reminds public to spay or neuter pets after large rabbit intake

SPCA branches in the East and West Kootenay regions have received over 140 rabbits in the past year

Freikorps members in Berlin, during the Kapp Putsch against the Weimar Republic government, March, 1920. (alphahistory.com)
World O’ Words: Insurgency, Coup d’état, or putsch – which is best?

The events of Jan. 6 in Washington are best described by the word ‘Putsch.’ Here’s why

Pictured are Volunteer Tom Blom (left) SPCA Manager Christy King (middle) and Volunteer Jack Selman (right) on Thursday, January 7, 2021. This date marks the one year anniversary of Blom and Selman taking over the recycling program at the East Kootenay SPCA branch. In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through the program. (East Kootenay SPCA file)
East Kootenay SPCA celebrates $50K milestone with recycling program

In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through their recycling program

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

Location of proposed homeless shelter.
BC Housing holding online information session on proposed homeless shelter

BC Housing is holding a virtual forum for a proposed homeless shelter… Continue reading

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

The Prayer of St. Francis
A Prayer for the New Year

Yme Woensdregt I have written before that I don’t usually make New… Continue reading

Wolf photo by Brian Hay
2020 hunting season review and wildlife update: Part II

This is Part II of a three-part series by F.J. Hurtak, looking at the issues of the 2020 hunting and wildlife management seasons, which will appear in the Cranbrook Townsman over the next issues

Hugs & Slugs
First batch of Hugs & Slugs for 2021

Hugs: Big hugs to Kimberley Fire Department and friends for their annual… Continue reading

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The RCMP and Interior Health are working together to improve response to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP and Interior Health working on mental health response

Groups have met to discuss better handling of mental health and substance abuse-related calls

Most Read