Hugs and Slugs

Winter is just around the corner— it’s time for Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To Melinda Howard for sharing her cancer story, it was very encouraging. Hugs to everyone who supported her on that journey.

Slugs: To the person complaining about the burnt out city lights. We have wonderful city staff, you only need to call the engineering department to let them know. (which I have done when I noticed a safety problem)and they often, happily, address the problem in a very timely manner. They cannot be expected to know all, see all, be all.

Slugs: I do not understand how the Mount Baker students think it is okay to hold up traffic between 12 and 1 to go across the road in single file. I have experienced being in a lineup of cars waiting to be able to go through. Maybe the School Board could use crossing guards for the hour. Do the RCMP have to give tickets for this behaviour?

Slugs: Big slugs and a boo to the cat and dog owners that do not supply litter boxes and monitor their animals. It is not your neighbour’s job to care for your cats litter needs. It is beyond gross to find cat poop in your garden and flower beds no matter what you do to keep them out. You are irresponsible and unwanted in our neighbourhoods!

Slugs: To the city animal control officers for not doing their job and dealing with cat litter troubles in Cranbrook. It is disgusting to have our yards filled with cat litter. It is your job to deal with animals at large. Do your job please!

Slugs: To dog owners that walk their dogs without collection bags for their droppings. It is not our jobs to clean up after your dogs. Bring a bag and pick it up!

Hugs: Hugs and thank yous to responsible animal owners. Your love for your animal is shown in the care you give it. Thank you for doing right by your animals and your neighbors.

Hugs: I would like to send a great big hug to the girls working at the new Cranbrook Transfer Recycling area. They are always friendly and very helpful. Seeing a recent post on FB group Cranbrook BC of a lot of people complaining about them really bugs me. They provide us with a service almost everyday of the year. The yards are always clean and the recycling area is well set up and easy to use! We love it! Recycling is now so much better. Hugs again to the girls there working hard so we can recycle responsibly.

Hugs: To Frank Hubick and his excellent roofing crew for their work on our new asphalt shingle roof. We highly recommend Reliable Roofing. Thanks Frank and Crew.

Slugs: To public service employees who forget where their wages come from. A very elderly friend was moving out of province — With the new rules around COVID it made it difficult to get her Drivers Abstract and Claims History information for a smoother transition after her move – Online was not working. She decided to try going to the local office for some assistance and was told that she could not request that information until she was in her new province. WRONG! She was quite upset when she got home — She and I called the 1 800 number at ICBC and got a very nice helpful lady – (HUGS to her) I wish I had gotten her name – Within ten minutes we had received both emails. A little customer service locally would of gone a long way.

Hugs: To Brandi and Yash at the Mobility Shop in Super Store – It is always crazy busy in there. They went the extra mile (11 days of extra miles) when there was a problem with setting up one of our new phones. We appreciate all they did for us and highly recommend them. This is our thirrd pair of phones from Brandi and we will not go anywhere else. Great Promotions – Great Customer Service.

Hugs: A big Hug to the RCMP for stopping speeders at Gyro Park on 7th Ave. S in Cranbrook. It has been long overdue.Thanks guys.

Slugs: To the people driving way over the speed limit down 9th Ave South and double slugs to those people peeling into and out of the driveway of Idlewild park off 9th Ave South. Why isn’t 9th Ave South a park zone?

Hugs: Big hug to Wolfpack Printing for taking my last-minute order Oct. 9. It was greatly appreciated and completed my Thanksgiving gift for my daughter, she loved it. Great customer service.

Hugs: To all the customer service workers at Canadian tire. I have talked with several of you over the past few months and you are the politest and most helpful staff Cdn tire has ever had. Thank you for your constant good service.

Slugs: The slugs against “anti-voters” 2 weeks ago made a lot of sense when it comes to an election during a pandemic, but I was seriously misunderstood, comrade. I do intend to vote, it’s just that elections are supposed to be every four years, the next one barely 7 months from now. That couldn’t wait?

Hugs: To the lady in Safeway on Saturday who paid for my three containers of squash grillers when I had already gone through the cash and realized when I went to put them in my backpack that I hadn’t paid for them as they were in the bottom of my cart and everything else was in the child seat area. I was waiting for her to finish with her groceries and then I was going to get the cashier to ring them in, but the cashier took them and said the lady was paying for them. I will be sure to pay it forward and very soon. Thank you and God Bless.

Send Hugs and Slugs to

shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Teacher Known as Thầy

Just Posted

Anne Jimmie holds up a photo of her and her mother, Christine Jimmy, that was taken in 1948. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Saving the inner child: The Healing Journey

“There was this little girl inside that was so hurt, that was so wounded … I needed to nurture that little girl and understand her.”

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
MP Morrison responds to federal throne speech, pushes for rapid testing at airports

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian criticizes throne speech, wants COIVD-19 testing at borders, airports

1913
It happened this week in 1913

October 11 - 17: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers… Continue reading

Candidates running for Kootenay East participated in a Zoom debate hosted by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Candidates debate economic issues during Cranbrook business forum

Topics focused on business and economic issues in forum hosted by Chamber of Commerce

The Maverick Riding Club held its season wind-up event Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Idlewild Park. Aurora Lecomte photo
Maverick Riding Club winds up season

The Maverick Riding Club gathered at the corral at Idlewild Park Wednesday,… Continue reading

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Rob Louie has formed a non-profit organization he says will assist band members in legal disputes with their councils. Photo: Submitted
Indigenous legal organization created to help band members keep councils accountable

Rob Louie has created Band Members Alliance and Advocacy Association of Canada

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Hugs and Slugs
Winter is just around the corner— it’s time for Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To Melinda Howard for sharing her cancer story, it was very… Continue reading

Facebook’s public policy director Neil Potts, left, and global director and head of public policy Canada, Kevin Chan, speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Facebook Canada says it is taking measures to ensure election integrity ahead of the Oct. 24 vote in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Content promoting voter suppression will be removed under the company’s community standards

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Thich Nhat Hanh
The Teacher Known as Thầy

“People say walking on water is a miracle, but to me walking… Continue reading

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen at sunset in Ottawa, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada sides with women in RCMP pension dispute over job-sharing

The women said the RCMP pension plan breached their equality rights under the charter

Most Read