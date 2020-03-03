What’s Happening At The Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

‘Trapline Outlaw’ is the tale of Simon Peter Gunanoot: a Hazleton, BC trapper who is accused of murdering two men in 1906. Instead of facing trial, he and his family (wife, children, parents, and in-laws) hid in the BC wilderness for 13 years. Written by David Ricardo Williams—a practicing trial lawyer—the story of Gunanoot’s recapture, trial, and questions of his guilt or innocence make this book a very fascinating read.

An unruly student wakes up one day as his teacher in David Baddiel humorous ‘Head Kid.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about the Space! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

The Library now has home safety detectors for checkout. We have five Thermal Imaging Cameras (they connect to your phone) available for check out. They will show hot and cold spots in your home, and come with instructions how to make your home more energy efficient.

We also have two Radon Detector Kits also available. These devices will detect any radon gas coming into homes, with also instructions on what to do should radon be detected.

Database of the month: Ancestry.ca Library Edition— provides genealogical and historical research capabilities. With more than 5 billion names in over 4,600 databases, includes census, military, court, land, and probate records; vital and church records; directories; and passenger lists. While you have to be in the Library to use it, this is a fantastic and popular resource.

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month are the stunning watercolour and oil paintings of Bob Wardle.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Freud – Ruth Sheppard (150.1952092)

Stress-Free Navigation – Duncan Wells (623.89)

Succulents at Home – John Tullock (635.9525)

Trapline Outlaw – David Ricardo Williams (bio)

American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (fic)

Almost Just Friends – Jill Shalvis (fic)

A Nice Cup of Tea – Celia Imrie (fic)

The Vineyards of Champagne – Juliet Blackwell (mys)

Joker (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Heap House – Edward Carey (ya fic)

Leah on the Offbeat – Becky Albertalli (ya fic)

Dear Justice League – Michael Northrop (j fic)

Head Kid – David Baddiel (j fic)

The School for Good and Evil — Soman Chainani (j fic)

Freya and the Magic Jewel – Joan Holub (j fic)

Secrets of Sable Island – Harding Pierce (j fic)

Dragon Pearl – Yoon Ha Lee (j fic)

Garfield Belly Laughs – Jim Davis (fic)