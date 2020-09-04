Welcome to September: And here is … Hugs & Slugs!

Slugs: To the dog owners who take their aggressive dogs to the dog park and do nothing when their dogs attack other dogs. It’s not fair to the dogs who come to play. Take them out in the bush if you want them to run wild!

Hugs: Big Hugs to Mitchell at Save-On-Foods for his excellent service! Not only did he find the cheese I was looking for, but he cut me two pieces and when I mentioned I was going to freeze one he offered to vacuum seal it for me! Thank you Mitchell, your customer service is excellent! You will go far!

Hugs: Huge hugs to the gentlemen who assisted my mother at the Petro Canada station in Marysville after she fell last Wednesday. It’s nice to know we have such kind and caring individuals in our community.

Hugs: A big overdue hug to the staff of Huckleberry Books. Your store is amazing and everyone is so friendly and helpful! And seeing your sales cat Max always makes my day!

Hugs: To the City of Kimberley for finally installing Electronic Speed Signs on Rotary Drive in Kimberley.

Slugs: To the drivers who refuse to obey, or ignore the speed signs on Rotary Drive, this is a residential area, not a speedway.

Slugs: The infernal racket noises echoing from Kinsmen Park, morning and night, seven days a week, is invasive and disturbing to our residential neighborhood that surrounds it. City Council has allowed this project without citizens and vote approval — why? They are accountable to the tax payers and park users who can’t even find parking spaces there.

Hugs: A big hug to the couple who paid for my meal at Hot Shots on Aug. 25. Your dog barked at me but your sincere apology was more than enough! Thanks for making my day!

Slugs: To a local Cranbrook restaurant. While the counter person wears Covid 19 protection with a mask and shield, the cook does not wear a mask or anything covering his face nor is there social distancing with other employees. This was noted on August 25 at noon.

Hugs: To Lornel Pocha for the many rides to church over the years. Thank you. God bless you.

Hugs: Thank you to the kind person who put a little note on my windshield that my tires were separating and could blow. I do all my driving on the highway and that kind note prevented a possible disaster.

Slugs: To all the grumps who are complaining about businesses not having hand sanitizer or plexiglass. Yes we are all aware of COVID, and everyone’s level of concern is different. Last I checked individuals were still free to buy their own hand sanitizer and carry it with them. Do you want local businesses and governments to cut your meat for you at meal times too? Take some personal responsibility for yourself instead of whining about everyone else’s choices, go ahead and boycott businesses, stay home and be angry.

Hugs: Seb at Kootenay Computers has been our go to computer expert for the past few years. He has kept our home and office computers running perfectly.

Hugs: I would like to send a hug out to Spencer at the Victoria Street car and pet wash. I had forgotten my change purse that had $40 in it and he had returned it all in tact. It is good to see some honesty left in Cranbrook still.

Slugs: To the City of Cranbrook and their non-existent air quality bylaws. All summer a 10 acre construction project has been ongoing on Innes Avenue. Anyone living within a one kilometre radius has been living with an unsurmountable amount of dirt in the air and in their homes during the hottest part of the year.

Hugs: With regards to the slug on the recycling program, I side with you about the difficulties to bring our recycling to an appropriate bin without a car (yes, we DO exist): however, should you have any questions about the recycling program, you might want to contact the Regional District of East Kootenay. Although the town of Cranbrook does play its part, the program falls under the responsibility of the RDEK.

Hugs: Sending a huge hug to the staff and caretakers at Garland Bay. The campground is immaculate and the staff is so friendly. They made our stay a wonderful event to remember and we are forever grateful for the hospitality.

Slugs: To the person who stole our two deck chairs! May your conscience bother you each time you sit in them, making them very uncomfortable!

Hugs: To the parts guy, Germinder, in the automotive dept of Cdn. Tire. Friendly & efficient service with a great customer service personality. Thank you.

Send Hugs & Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rumpled Up in Spirit

Just Posted

The Weed Warrior: Tamarisk

Pictured above: Tamarisk Torontogardens.com says: “Tamarisk, aka Salt Cedar or Pink Cascade,… Continue reading

College of the Rockies transfer students rank well provincially

Students have higher graduation rates and top GPAs: B.C. Council on Admission and Transfer

WildSafe to host fifth annual BC Goes Wild events in Kimberley, Cranbrook

WildSafeBC’s fifth-annual BC Goes Wild is coming up, with the organization asking… Continue reading

RCMP seeking dash cam footage to assist in fire investigation

RCMP is seeking dash cam footage to assist in the investigation of… Continue reading

Community rallies around local cancer fundraiser

A fundraiser has nearly reached the halfway point for a local woman diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Welcome to September: And here is … Hugs & Slugs!

Slugs: To the dog owners who take their aggressive dogs to the… Continue reading

Rumpled Up in Spirit

Last week, I wrote about Rabbi Jonathan Sacks’ strong vision of “faith… Continue reading

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Most Read