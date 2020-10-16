Thich Nhat Hanh

Thich Nhat Hanh

The Teacher Known as Thầy

“People say walking on water is a miracle, but to me walking peacefully on earth is the real miracle.”

Thich Nhat Hanh, a spiritual teacher and mentor for hundreds of thousands of people, is in his last days on earth. Throughout his life, his students have affectionately called him Thầy (pronounced “Tay” or “Tie”), which is Vietnamese for “teacher”.

Born in 1926 in Vietnam, Thầy is a global spiritual leader, poet, peace activist, and author. He is particularly remembered for his profound writings and teachings on mindfulness and peace.

It began during the war in Vietnam. Buddhist monks and nuns faced the question of whether to continue with the life of contemplation and meditation in the monasteries, or to help those around them who were suffering under the bombings and turmoil of war. In a radical move, Thich Nhat Hanh chose to do both. He founded the movement which came to be called Engaged Buddhism, and ever since, his life has been dedicated to the work of inner transformation for the benefit of society as well as individuals.

“Meditation is not to escape from society, but to come back to ourselves and see what is going on. Once there is seeing, there must be acting. With mindfulness we know what to do and what not to do to help.” For Thầy, meditation and mindfulness always leads to action for a better life for all.

In the mid–1960’s he travelled to the United States and Europe to make the case for an end to hostilities in Vietnam. He met Martin Luther King Jr., who nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize, calling him an “Apostle of peace and nonviolence”. The Vietnam government denied him the right to return home, and he began a 39–year–long exile.

Thầy travelled and taught widely, and eventually established a community in the south west of France known as Plum Village. Under his spiritual leadership, it has become the West’s largest and most active Buddhist monastery, with over 200 resident monks and over 10,000 visitors every year who come to learn the art of mindful living.

Thầy developed a code of universal global ethics which he called “The Five Mindfulness Trainings”. In brief, they are as follows:

to protect life, to decrease violence in oneself, in the family and in society;

to practice social justice, generosity, not stealing and not exploiting other living beings;

the practice of responsible sexual behavior in order to protect individuals, couples, families and children;

the practice of deep listening and loving speech to restore communication and reconcile;

to consume mindfully, helping us not bring toxins and poisons into our body or mind.

He has led events for world leaders, members of Congress and parliamentarians around the world, calling on leaders to take steps to reverse the cycle of violence, war, and global warming.

Six years ago, Thầy suffered a severe stroke, from which he has never completely recovered. In the last few days, we have heard that he is in the last days of his life. Even so, he continues to nurture the spirit of his followers.

I first met Thầy in his book Living Buddha, Living Christ. He introduced me to the practice of mindfulness: “In Buddhism, our effort is to practice mindfulness in each moment — to know what is going on within and all around us.”

He tells a story about someone asking the Buddha what he and his disciples did. “We sit, we walk, we eat”, he replied. The questioner continued, “But Sir, everyone sits, walks and eats.” The Buddha replied, “When we sit, we know we are sitting. When we walk, we know we are walking. When we eat, we know we are eating.”

“Most of the time,” writes Thầy “we are lost in the past or carried away by future projects and concerns. When we are mindful, touching deeply the present moment, we can see and listen deeply, and the fruits are always understanding, acceptance, love, and the desire to relieve suffering and bring joy. When a beautiful child comes up to us and smiles, we are completely there for her.”

As I absorb Thầy’s teaching, I can’t help but think how very close this is to the call of God’s holy Spirit to us to be completely present in the moment … fully present to the world … wholly present to ourselves … utterly present to God. “Mindfulness”, says Thầy , “allows you to live deeply every moment that is given to you.”

He also taught me that mindfulness always comes within the context of ethics. With the energy of mindfulness comes mindful consumption, mindful relationships, and ethical livelihood. You cannot separate mindfulness from mindful speaking, acting, working, and engaging in the world. Mindfulness is not a tool or instrument to get something else—whether that be healing, success, wealth or winning. True mindfulness is a path, an ethical way of living, and every step along that path can already bring happiness, freedom and wellbeing, to ourselves and others.

I can’t help but hear echoes of Jesus teaching that he is the way. We walk in this way, the way of peace and joy, of mindfulness and holiness. Thầy teaches us that in all the world’s religions, spirituality and ethics are intimately and profoundly related. Or as James said it in the Bible, “Faith without works is dead.”

“There’s a revolution that needs to happen and it starts from inside each one of us. We need to wake up and fall in love with Earth. Our personal and collective happiness and survival depends on it.”

Thầy teaches us all again that when we live unaware of the spiritual dimension, life becomes one–dimensional. A life in which we are in touch with our spiritual selves—a mindful life—is so much richer, deeper, and worthy of living.

I will hold Thầy reverently, gently, and thankfully in prayer as he moves on to be with God.

Yme Woensdregt is a retired Anglican priest living in Cranbrook

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hugs & Slugs
Next story
Winter is just around the corner— it’s time for Hugs & Slugs

Just Posted

Anne Jimmie holds up a photo of her and her mother, Christine Jimmy, that was taken in 1948. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Saving the inner child: The Healing Journey

“There was this little girl inside that was so hurt, that was so wounded … I needed to nurture that little girl and understand her.”

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
MP Morrison responds to federal throne speech, pushes for rapid testing at airports

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian criticizes throne speech, wants COIVD-19 testing at borders, airports

1913
It happened this week in 1913

October 11 - 17: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers… Continue reading

Candidates running for Kootenay East participated in a Zoom debate hosted by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Candidates debate economic issues during Cranbrook business forum

Topics focused on business and economic issues in forum hosted by Chamber of Commerce

The Maverick Riding Club held its season wind-up event Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Idlewild Park. Aurora Lecomte photo
Maverick Riding Club winds up season

The Maverick Riding Club gathered at the corral at Idlewild Park Wednesday,… Continue reading

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stands under a patio umbrella during a campaign stop at a cafe, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The B.C. Liberals announced Thursday that Laurie Throness was not representing the party in Chilliwack-Kent after making comments at an all-candidates meeting comparing free birth control to eugenics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals continue campaign after losing a candidate after comparing free birth control to eugenics

Laurie Throness has been a member of the legislature since 2013

Hugs and Slugs
Winter is just around the corner— it’s time for Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To Melinda Howard for sharing her cancer story, it was very… Continue reading

Facebook’s public policy director Neil Potts, left, and global director and head of public policy Canada, Kevin Chan, speak with the clerk as he places name plates for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg as they wait to appear before The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Facebook Canada says it is taking measures to ensure election integrity ahead of the Oct. 24 vote in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Facebook says its election integrity strategy is in effect in B.C.

Content promoting voter suppression will be removed under the company’s community standards

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Thich Nhat Hanh
The Teacher Known as Thầy

“People say walking on water is a miracle, but to me walking… Continue reading

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen at sunset in Ottawa, Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada sides with women in RCMP pension dispute over job-sharing

The women said the RCMP pension plan breached their equality rights under the charter

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

Most Read