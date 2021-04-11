Original ads in the Cranbrook Courier for the opening of Juniper Lanes in 1962 — the hottest new recreation facility in the East Kootenay. Sixty years later, the reborn Juniper Lanes will be part of a great downtown Cranbrook renaissance. Thanks to David Humphrey/Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Original ads in the Cranbrook Courier for the opening of Juniper Lanes in 1962 — the hottest new recreation facility in the East Kootenay. Sixty years later, the reborn Juniper Lanes will be part of a great downtown Cranbrook renaissance. Thanks to David Humphrey/Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

The Roaring Twenties, and the great downtown Cranbrook renaissance

The recent wave of local risk-taking youthful entrepreneurship will transform Cranbrook’s downtown

The caterpillar that is Cranbrook has crawled into the pandemic chrysalis, spending two years in the torpor of metamorphosis. At least, we hope it will only be two years.

What creature will emerge from the cocoon? A resplendent butterfly? Well, no — the new downtown Cranbrook will be personified as a languor-loving, patio-lounging, rock-and-rolling, fine-dining (with a taste for organic food), beer-appreciating bowler.

How much like the old Cranbrook we will be, yet how much greater than before.

The recent wave of local risk-taking youthful entrepreneurship will transform Cranbrook’s sleepy downtown core into something that will help launch a post-pandemic Roaring Twenties. The good kind of Roaring Twenties, not the Roaring Twenties with prohibition and tommy guns.

Pandemics are nothing new to humanity. And they have always created enormous changes in society. We can see throughout history that during a pandemic, people become more withdrawn, less social, more suspicious of each other. Conspiracy theories and millenarian (or apocalyptic) thinking is more common. People become more isolated, and more fragmented.

But the other thing about pandemics is that they end. And following a pandemic, people’s mindsets reverse, and we start to seek out a more intense social interaction. Think of the original Roaring Twenties following the Influenza pandemic (not to mention the Great War). Or, for that matter, the Renaissance that came to Europe in the century after the Black Death.

So it’s safe to predict that a year or two from now, with all the changes we have undergone, we will be ready to roar into a downtown that has been transformed to accommodate us.

Think of the purchase and upgrade of the Armond Theatre into a live music venue, the purchase and upgrade of Juniper Lanes Bowling Alley into a brewery and high-end indoor entertainment facility, the sudden irruption of restaurant and bar patios all throughout the downtown core, the establishments like the HeidOut, and Fire Hall Kitchen & Tap, the Mount Baker Hotel and others which have transformed downtown immeasurably over the past few years and more recently. Think of the plans for the old lots between the Choice and Cranbrook Photo on Baker Street, plans for the former Andre’s building at the corner of Kootenay Street and First Street North, and plans for the former RV campground and Baker Park (whatever they may be). Plus, all the small business owners who worked to keep downtown core economically alive and “cool” (I use that word unironically).

So we can see, as mentioned above, that downtown Cranbrook in a couple of years will be a ground zero for organic food, fine dining, craft brew and live music. Seems to me that the local entrepreneurs that have had these visions and are taking such risks to bring them to life have tapped into the spirit of Cranbrook’s past, and are recreating that personality for Cranbrook’s future. Almost like they got together and planned it.

Downtown Cranbrook will be a destination. No longer will travellers want to pass through on the way to the West Kootenay or the coast. Downtown will be the place to hang out, and I for one can’t wait to time travel there and take part in the heart of my community.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Original ads in the Cranbrook Courier for the opening of Juniper Lanes in 1962 — the hottest new recreation facility in the East Kootenay. Sixty years later, the reborn Juniper Lanes will be part of a great downtown Cranbrook renaissance. Thanks to David Humphrey/Cranbrook History Centre and Archives
The Roaring Twenties, and the great downtown Cranbrook renaissance

The recent wave of local risk-taking youthful entrepreneurship will transform Cranbrook’s downtown

College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.
Province delivers student emergency assistance funding to COTR

The College of the Rockies is receiving funding from the provincial government… Continue reading

B.C's COVID-19 dashboard shows the peaks and valleys of cases prior to the record daily report of 132 on April 9, 2021. (Dashboard image)
Interior Health has record day of COVID-19 cases

132 cases reported Friday, April 9, more deaths in Vernon hospital outbreak

Tri-Kon will be delivering concrete barriers on Friday afternoon for a patio space that will be shared between Soulfood Farm to Table and Sakura.Trevor Crawley photo.
Outdoor patios in the works for downtown core

Efforts already underway to set up outdoor patios on Baker St. from four local business

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting an ecosystem restoration burn near the old Kimberley airport next week. BC Wildfire Service file.
Ecosystem restoration burn planned for old Kimberley airport area next week

Burn could begin as early as Monday, April 12, 2021

The new 6,300 square foot Cranbrook Food Bank facility is located at 1624 Industrial Rd 2 and is open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
New Cranbrook Food Bank officially open to the public

The new facility is located at 1624 Industrial Rd. 2 and open Monday, Wednesday, Friday

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

The snow-covered top of Mount Seymour is visible through low cloud as a Harbour Air floatplane approaches Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

The coroners’ service is investigating

B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a postelection news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. British Columbia’s opposition Liberals and Greens acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges for Horgan’s government, but they say Monday’s throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province’s economic, health, social and environmental future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP to bring in throne speech in B.C., Opposition wants coherent plan

Farnworth said the budget will include details of government investment in communities and infrastructure

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read