Some Hugs & Slugs, until the smoke clears

Hugs: huge hugs to the General Manager and his coworker of Dollarama in the Tamarack Mall, for picking up and getting my client Don seated back into his electric wheelchair, when he tipped over and fell out on our way to his morning coffee break. Without their help I would have had to call the ambulance. They stayed to be sure he was okay and even helped look for the control knob. Thanks again, ever so much.

Hugs: To the wonderful volunteers at the Cellar thrift store. You are doing a fantastic job keeping us safe! Thank you for your efforts and for all being so lovely!

Slugs: To the inconsiderate bike riders who fail to warn walkers when approaching from behind them!

Hugs: To the cashiers at customer service at the Superstore — Jen, Marianne, Theresa, Shauna, Deb. They always are very courteous and helpful.

Slugs: Shame on the city of Cranbrook for removing the long awaited speed sign on 7th Avenue South in front of the Gyro play park. In the short time the sign was in place there was a very noticeable difference in the speed of passing vehicles. Since the removal of the sign the speed is back at its usual drag strip speed. Is the safety of our playgrounds at least as important as our school grounds?. A permanent digital speed sign has been installed at Amy Woodland School and I wish at least the same can be done at each and every playground before someone becomes seriously injured. Summer time temporary speed bumps could be an option.

Hugs: A huge hug and thank you to Jason, my neighbour, who comes by with his ‘big green machine’ and cleans out both of my driveways. People like you are a blessing.

Hugs: A kind thank you to Bob at Cranbrook Photo, who solved my camera battery dilemma earlier this week. It’s great to have a professional camera shop locally. Let us support same.

Hugs: Big big hugs to businesses who use compostable plastic bags … two of which are Max’s Place and the Heidout.

Slugs: To the cosmetic salesperson who begrudgingly ended her personal phone conversation to give some service. The sale was small — but almost a No Sale.

Send Hugs and Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Farm life: the most wonderful time of the year

Just Posted

It happened this week in 1913

Sept. 13 - 19. Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

BC Wildfire Service lifts area restriction around Doctor Creek fire

The BC Wildfire Service has lifted an area restriction around the Doctor… Continue reading

Council approves fuel treatment project up Gold Creek

Council also endorses grant applications for funding additional treatment and FireSmart activities

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

The Library is now open (with some restrictions, reduced services and reduced hours.)

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Some Hugs & Slugs, until the smoke clears

Hugs: huge hugs to the General Manager and his coworker of Dollarama… Continue reading

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Jobs training, tax incentives for employers to hire staff and more

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

Most Read