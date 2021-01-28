Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)

OPINION: We must remain diligent, says MLA Shypitka

On January 27th, 2021, Interior Health Authority (IHA) declared Fernie as having a COVID-19 community cluster. Currently, 63 active cases and 81 known cases since January 1st have affected the region.

We need to first recognize and congratulate the great work that everyone in our communities have done in being diligent with our safe practices. The simple things we have been instructed to do such as washing our hands, self-distancing, wearing a mask, and not hanging out in large groups have worked very well. Unfortunately, we are not immune to this nasty virus as it now makes its way into our communities with its highly infectious signature.

The announcement from IHA should alert everyone how real this virus is. We are now a year into this pandemic, I know everyone is tired of these restrictions. We must remain diligent especially when we are so close to vaccinations which are now being administered across the province.

This recent announcement will also undoubtedly raise tension and fear on those that are visiting us from other jurisdictions. The message is clear if you do not need to travel then do not travel. It really does not get any simpler than that.

I would like to remind everyone to please be kind during this time. I know there are those that want everything locked up and there are those that want restrictions lifted. The best course of action for all of us is to pull in the same direction and live by the advice from our Public Health Officer (PHO).

Regarding cross border travel, the Premier has stated that he is not willing to support border restrictions and the Mayor of Fernie has echoed his comments. My feeling is that we need to continue to listen to our PHO and stay home. Essential travel for work, residence, medical and childcare issues are to be recognized.

As a region that is so tied to the Alberta market our businesses are suffering badly from this pandemic. Our businesses have been doing stellar work in protecting our communities with very strict procedures and protocols. The recent cluster in Fernie is attributed to household transmission due to socializing and gathering of residents not from a specific business. Government needs to recognize our connection to Alberta and the significant and unique economic impact that this pandemic has created for us here in Kootenay East.

Our small businesses are hurting, the role of Government should be supporting, to alleviate the pressure businesses are going through and temper the fears that many have on tourism and recreation at this moment Government needs to immediately step up and provide custom made financial relief for those heavily impacted. This will do so much for us here in Kootenay East. Our provincial government has done very little for these folks and the situation in our business community is dire. We need our guide outfitters, hoteliers, pubs, restaurants, coffee shops and the rest of our business community to be around when we come out the other side of this pandemic.

Spring is only a handful of weeks away, please everyone, hang in there and let’s do this Kootenay style.

Tom Shypitka is the MLA for Kootenay-East

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hugs & Slugs bids farewell to January, 2021

Just Posted

1914
It happened this week in 1914

Jan. 24-30: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Pictured Left to right): Ryan Wilhelm, JCI Kootenay & Cranbrook Chess Club member; Markus Brown, President, JCI Kootenay; Kaylyn Gervais, Manager, Community Relationships East, Columbia Basin Trust; Mayor Lee Pratt; Hans Dekkers, Cranbrook Chess Club and Peyman Pezeshki, Cranbrook Chess Club. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
New parkette space at city hall officially complete

A new parkette space beside city hall is now complete, following a… Continue reading

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
OPINION: We must remain diligent, says MLA Shypitka

On January 27th, 2021, Interior Health Authority (IHA) declared Fernie as having… Continue reading

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
MLA Shypitka urges calm after COVID-19 cluster identified in Fernie

A Kootenay MLA is urging calm in the face of a COVID-19… Continue reading

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

The glow from the Swan Lake Fire can be seen on the horizon in Kenai, Alaska, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The Swan Lake Fire, located just north of Sterling, Alaska, grew to 32,300 acres over the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Subway said the accusations are ‘reckless and improper’

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Data from Statistics Canada suggests Canada’s economy appears to have suffered its worst year on record. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s economy likely suffered its worst year on record, shrank by 5%: StatsCan

The flash estimate is worse than 1982 when the economy contracted by 3.2 per cent

Jim Lightbody. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Lottery Corp. CEO ‘blown away’ by police report of organized crime at casinos

Jim Lightbody says the corporation did everything in its power to mitigate risk of money laundering

Hugs & Slugs
Hugs & Slugs bids farewell to January, 2021

Hugs: Big Hugs to the staff at the Post Office in the… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Canada’s latest travel restrictions expected to be announced Friday as COVID-19 variants spread

Prime Minister expected to announce new measures aimed at the containing spread of COVID-19 variants

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read