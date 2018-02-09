Letters to the Editor: Feb. 9

A big thank you to the ER staff at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital for taking care of my Dad. From the ER nurse who decided she did not like what she saw and got that one extra test — thank you, thank you, thank you!

From the same nurse (wish I would have got her name) who talked me through the procedure and kept me calm — thank you, thank you, thank you!

From the ER doctor and the rest who helped with the procedure that helped my dad — thank you, thank you, thank you!

From Nurse Steph who sat with my dad through the night — thank you, thank you, thank you!

We are truly grateful.

Peter and Linda Georgopoulos and Family/Cranbrook

On the last day of January, we held a presentation at the Cranbrook Public Library on our voting system, its problems, and what our options are.

It was a well attended meeting, including the Kootenay East MLA, Tom Shypitka. We had a lively Q and A session, with almost everyone in the room speaking their minds. It was very refreshing to experience such a high level of engagement. Democracy in action.

Tom Shypitka told the audience he was open to change, provided people are well informed. I couldn’t agree more. That’s why we are holding these presentations.

I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank Tom Shypitka for coming out to our talk, for speaking his mind, and for listening to his constituents. He also signed a commitment that he will vote yes for Proportional Representation in 2018. And to volunteer.

You can imagine how surprised I was when, just one day later, on his MLA FaceBook page, he told people to vote against PR.

What is it Tom? There are so many diverse voices, I can imagine how hard it is to represent all the voters in the riding. That is one of the main reasons why we need proportional representation, to have all our views represented.

But under our current system, we have only one representative, and it would be nice to know which side of his mouth speaks for the true Tom.

Over to you Tom. Do you support changing to a proportional system, a system that reflects the popular vote, which is fair and equitable to voters, fosters better more resilient economies, and is widely used in developed countries around the world?

Or is it the status quo, which distorts our votes and divides us into winners and losers?

Ann Remnant/Nelson

I would like to commend City of Cranbrook work crews for the great job they’ve been

doing clearing and sanding city sidewalks this difficult, icy winter. The roads too for

that matter. Of course, they can’t do them all, but they seem to be doing as many

as possible in the downtown and well away from the downtown and this regular walker

appreciates it. I’m sure many others feel the same.

Sincerely;

Gerry Warner/Cranbrook