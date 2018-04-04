Letters to the Editor: April 4

Easter at Fort Steele

I have to say, I am very disheartened to hear people claiming/accusing the staff and volunteers at Fort Steele Heritage Town of hosting a poor Easter event April 1, 2018.

The weather, nothing can be done about it, just make the best of it, we did.

Lack of Easter eggs for those who arrived later on in the event. Really? Fort Steele put out over 20,000 eggs for the egg hunt around the town. How is it their fault that there were greedy, selfish, thoughtless people who took advantage and walk out with bags and baskets overflowing with eggs? I think the idea of a Easter egg hunt throughout the whole town was a great idea, no line ups, no waiting. How were the staff and volunteers to know that there would be parents that would not caution their children to think of others and only take 10-12 eggs.

$5 for the wagon rides has been brought up as a complaint. Again, really?? It takes money to feed, shelter, and care for those beautiful Clydesdale’s, they are LARGE horses! And the drivers of the wagon rides were out in the snow and cold, giving the rides, as were the horses.

The increased cost of a yearly membership to Fort Steele. Last year the Gold Membership was $150; this year it is $275. It allows the purchaser (and immediate family) to enter Fort Steele as many times as they wish in a calendar year. Unlimited wagon rides, unlimited train rides, unlimited theatre, access to unseeded gold panning, 15 per cent of all purchases made in the Fort, advanced tickets for events and discounts on special events such as the Halloween Spooktacular, and accompanying guests with a membership holder can get admission at 50 per cent off.

I bought a Gold membership, as I always do. Worth. Every. Penny.

Fort Steele Heritage Town is a Not-for-Profit Society. If local East Kootenay residents don’t support this beautiful piece of history, it could be lost to us, and that would be a tragedy in my opinion.

I saw Facebook posts that staff didn’t care about complaints. I call Bullshit! I would bet good money that the staff and volunteers at Fort Steele were disappointed that the Easter event did not go as planned, that people took more than their fair share, that the weather was crappy. How many complaints did they hear today? Everyone I interacted with today was trying their best under poor circumstances. If those who have complaints felt they were not heard, then they should talk to the management of Fort Steele another day, when the staff and volunteers are not already overwhelmed. If that doesn’t yield results, the go to a board meeting and volunteer to help! It is easy to criticize when you aren’t doing the work. Staff and Volunteers worked long hours today, they deserve the credit due!

The $6 fee per person to enter the Fort today was apparently too much for some. They question where the money goes? Hello?! Not-for-Profit Society, they have to pay for wages, animal feed, power, heat, phone, food, gas, upkeep of building, train maintenance, etc.(I am just touching the tip of the iceberg here for expenses Fort Steele must incur yearly) As I stated above, if we locals cannot support Fort Steele it could be lost to us, I for one, don’t want to see that happen.

I am mad that those complaining feel that they have the right to shame the Staff and Volunteers at Fort Steele for hosting a poor event. Who the hell do you think you are!? Have you volunteered, have you worked there? Do you know what planning, organizing, costs and time go into the events Fort Steele offers us? If not than please keep your opinions to yourself!

We have an amazing source of local history, that I feel, is too often taken for granted. “Before you complain, have you volunteered?”

Again, my sincerest thank you to all staff and volunteers at Fort Steele Heritage Town for giving up your Easter Sunday for us! You are all amazing! My family will be back and we support you!

de Anna Romanick/Cranbrook

Turning into Downtown

As a resident of downtown Cranbrook I am always amazed at how long the businesses of downtown have ignored the fact that drivers coming from the north along Cranbrook street have such a difficult time turning left into downtown at 9th Avenue lights. An “ advanced green “ there would be an awesome addition. The traffic and large trucks (semis) that are just starting to slow down from highway speeds make it scary to make a left turn there. The traffic is always busy there.

What would we have to do to get an advanced green light?

Gord Lehman/Cranbrook

Violence sparks outrage

Once again we are faced with violent, disgusting hate crimes posted on Youtube.

The videos have sparked outrage and Canadians are shocked. Yes, Canadians will be shocked and outraged for about a week before they go back tho their routines.

What shocked me is that our societies don’t seem to get it, that the behaviors, speech, thoughts that fuel these behaviors are not isolated to cities like Toronto and Vancouver. The crimes fueled by ignorance, racism, sexism, misogyny are alive and thriving. They are in our government offices, police forces, medical systems, schools, in addition to all other walks of life.

It is one thing to hold a “Pink the Rink” to stand up to bullying. How many bullies sit in their pink shirts and ribbons and boas (anything for a laugh), and then participate in speech and behavior that contributes to bullying?

So before everyone gets into what they would like to do to the individuals who participate in these violent crimes, let’s start working more on education and awareness and speak up when you hear hate speech. Work more on what’s happening in our institutions in our communities.

It is about changing attitudes long entrenched in this community. We need to work every day on changing thoughts and beliefs and biases that that lead to these violent crimes. I have been “blackballed” (chuckle) in this this community as punishment for speaking up. But I refuse to stop speaking up if I can prevent someone else from experiencing the hate crime I have to deal with.

Norma Bates/Cranbrook