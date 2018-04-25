Letters to the Editor: April 25

Dewar Creek Watershed

If you are a recreational user of the backcountry in the Kootenays, beware. There are two applications to the provincial government for recreational land use tenures in the West and South Purcells. For this letter, focus is on the South application.

If you value the pristine wilderness and hope to retain the magnificence of one of the last remaining in the world, all users should participate in giving feedback about these applications. Both of these applications encroach on the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy in the Dewar Creek watershed. These tenures plan to use this piece of paradise for private clients to hike, heli-hike, heli-ski, ski tour, snowshoe, dog sled, and mountaineer.

Yes, wonderful sports and great exercise, but it’s the rest of it. Mountain top cabins and outbuildings are planned in the most vulnerable location, detrimental to wildlife and vegetation. Helicopter activity in the valley tops and bottoms, cutting trails for biking and hiking…

So I encourage all concerned to access ARFD files #4405891 and #4405893 to review the extensive paperwork and understand the complete impact. ARFD is the department of Land Use of reapplications and Reasons for Decision.

The files can be accessed at arfd.gov.ca.ca, cursor down to How to use AFRD, click on Pending and follow the steps to open these files and review.

Act now if we hope to retain what is precious to all of us now and for future generations because if these are awarded, then it will happen everywhere else. This needs your voice.

Adrian Blais/Kimberley

Very quickly, most of B.C. wouldn’t notice

It’s very hard to blockade a place with a port.

B.C. can import refined products from as far away as China. Meanwhile, there are plenty of Washington State refineries ready to start sending gasoline over the border in a moment’s notice.

All of these methods would be a few cents’ more expensive than the Trans Mountain pipeline, but given the volatile pricing of a product like gasoline, it’s unlikely that it would be particularly noticeable at the pump.

At any one time, B.C. also has a fair amount of stored petroleum. This means that B.C. terminals all maintain large gasoline storage tanks to tide them over while the pipeline is moving crude. In a sudden shutdown Vancouver already has enough gasoline and jet fuel on hand to keep cars on the road and planes in the air until American supplies can plug the gap.

Bruce Mollison/Cranbrook

At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 24

