Letters to the Editor

Teck responds to senators

Regarding the June 17 article ‘Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over pollution from Elk Valley mines’ I wanted to provide important facts that were unfortunately missing from the article regarding the significant work underway to solve these water quality challenges, and correct some misleading information included in your story.

The fact is, Teck has been working in cooperation with stakeholders in both Canada and the U.S for years to address these challenges. That work led to development of the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan – the most comprehensive water management program of its kind ever developed. Teck is now investing hundreds of millions of dollars to implement this Plan, which includes an ambitious program of research, monitoring, and water treatment.

And that work is delivering results. Our first water treatment facility is now operating and generating real improvements in downstream water quality. The second and third water treatment facilities are both in various stages of construction and development, and will deliver even greater water quality benefits once complete and operational.

In addition, we are carrying out extensive aquatic monitoring, including a cross-border monitoring effort that includes participation by the B.C. Government and U.S. agencies including the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. And contrary to the statements in the article, as part of that work Teck has responded to all requests for information and provided monitoring data to appropriate government agencies, and will continue to do so as we work cooperatively to tackle this important issue.

We know that solving the water quality challenge in the Elk Valley will require hard work. It is a complex, long-term issue, but we are making progress. Teck is committed to continuing to put in the work and resources needed to meet this challenge, and continuing to work in cooperation with stakeholders on both sides of the border to ensure the watershed is protected.

For more information on how we are working to improve water quality, visit www.teck.com/elkvalley.

Sincerely, Marcia Smith

Senior Vice President, Sustainability and External Affairs/Teck

Cranbrook Curling Club

The Directors of the Cranbrook Curling Club feel the need to clarify our position with regard to the placement of the KEYSA indoor soccer facility. The article that appeared in the Townsman on May 30th misrepresented our concerns with regard to the location of the facility in Balment Park.

President O’Neill’s letter to Mayor and Council expressed the Club’s concerns with the location option that proposed to place the facility in a position that would seriously infringe on the curling club’s parking area. Locating the facility so close to the curling rink would present accessibility and safety issues. However, the Townsman article incorrectly stated that the Curling Club was against Balment Park in its entirety as an acceptable location for the facility.

The Curling Club applauds KEYSA for their perseverance in advancing the construction of a new sports facility in our vibrant and growing community. We are confident that KEYSA, the City and all key stakeholders will together successfully negotiate the most advantageous location for current and future residents of Cranbrook.

Finally, should the selected location of the KEYSA facility ultimately result in concerns about the accessibility or safe use of the curling rink by our members or others, we will look forward at that time to addressing those issues with City staff to ensure a positive outcome.

Respectfully, The Cranbrook Curling Club Board of Directors

The Dead Deer

I hope no one in town ever has the misfortune of having a deer die on your property. This happened to me on June 1, 2019.

I thought the deer was just sleeping in my back yard, but as I approached it, I could see it was badly injured. Not knowing what to do, I called the after hours emergency number at City Hall. The lady who answered the call said she would call someone to assist me. When the lady called back she said she was told the deer was on my property therefore it was my responsibility to dispose of it. I then called the conservation office and received the same story — your property, your problem.

I talked to my neighbours, Bruce and Christine Kirkby and Bruce said he would put it on social media. Within half an hour Dave Quinn was at my house, loaded the deer in his truck and took it away.

Thank God for helpful, caring people.

I feel there is something wrong with this picture when a senior citizen, or anyone else for that matter, is responsible to have a city born and bred deer disposed of. There should be someone the City could hire to do this and pay them a per deer fee. I’m sure it doesn’t happen that often.

This could have turned into a serious circumstance with two bears in my neighbourhood on a regular basis. It is shear luck that the smell of this carcass did not attract a bear.

My thanks to my neighbours and Dave Quinn for this assistance. It’s nice to know that people are willing to assist in an emergency.

Also a big slug to the City of Kimberley and the Conservation Office for their lack of assistance.

Betty McKay/Kimberley