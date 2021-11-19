Letters to the Editor

Seniors Christmas Dinner 2021

Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions of Covid-19 requirements and the concerns for safe operations, the Seniors Christmas Dinner held annually since 1982 (until last year), started initially by George Georgopoulos, and continued as a joint project of the Rotary Club of Cranbrook and the Colombo Lodge, must be cancelled again for 2021. Both our Rotary club and Colombo Lodge #14 deeply regret this decision, but the safety of all involved must be the first priority. We look forward to 2022 when we can continue the long-standing tradition of sponsoring a Christmas Dinner with the senior citizens in the Cranbrook area.

Merry Christmas to all and please stay safe !

Leanne Jensen, President, Rotary Club of Cranbrook/Roger Berdusco, President, Colombo Lodge # 14

The Time To Act Is Now

Between floods, wildfires and growing concern for salmon in decline, it’s been a tough year here in BC. We’ve all seen how climate change and accelerating species extinction threatens both ourselves and the nature around us.

It’s high time to implement solutions to these crises.

One of these solutions lies right under our nose: protecting BC’s world-renowned forests, grasslands, mountains, and rivers in Indigenous-led protected areas and provincial parks.

There is ample scientific evidence that protecting more land—particularly, 25% by 2025 and 30% by 2030—is a key way we can address negative environmental impacts that British Columbians face today. Indigenous Peoples have been caring for their lands and waters since time immemorial, ensuring that high biological diversity persists in their territories for generations to come.

A number of Indigenous-led conservation projects are already underway that—with support from the BC government—could support nature, the economy, and our health while upholding cultural and spiritual values.

The long-standing Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA) proposal from the Kaska Dena, for example, would add four per cent to BC’s current protected area land base of 15.5%—bridging nearly half the gap between what is protected, and what should be protected.

This is why I urge the BC government to take climate change and species extinction seriously by promising to protect 25% of its land base by 2025. The time to take action is now.

Sincerely,

Lori Joe

Kimberley