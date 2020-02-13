Letter to the Editor: MLA Shypitka responds to NDP minister’s childcare comments

In response to Minister Katrine Conroy’s Letter to the Editor dated January 30th 2020 entitled “Minister responds to Cranbrook Childcare Study” I would first like to say it was both misrepresentative and lacking in substance.

Letter to the Editor: Minister responds to Cranbrook childcare study

Currently, Cranbrook is lacking daycare space and resources for close to 1,600 children. This is a big increase when we are seeing not-for-profit and market-based daycare spaces close in the past couple of years. The Minister has offered nothing to the community outside of last year’s grant to assess need. The need has now been identified and is clearly falling on deaf ears.

The Minister also gave false credit to herself. It was the former government of the BC Liberals who left the NDP with 107,000 child care spaces, the Early Learning Framework, Strong Start, and all-day kindergarten for 5 year olds.

Moreover, of the 10,400 spaces the NDP boast of creating, only 2,055 are actually working! After close to 3 years of trying this is not success.

READ: Cranbrook grappling with shortage in childcare spaces, educators

Remember the big promise of $10 daycare? I do, one constituent claimed that I was getting in the way of his young family accessing affordable daycare. I tried to tell the person that this was simply not a costed plan but a pilot project for only 53 lucky providers. None of them were in Cranbrook. Well, all we have seen on this big election promise is 2,500 spaces (2% of the total space in BC), and none of them are new. So far the NDP have failed to deliver.

The NDP have nearly ignored the real problem of labour shortage and the ability to attract and retain Early Childhood Educators, a profession very much underestimated. Instead, the NDP have created more demand by subsidizing parents without the workers to support the increased demand. Now providers all over the province are burning out as they work incredible hours to make up for the lack of qualified ECEs.

Finally, the NDP are pushing market based providers out of the field by favouring public and non-profit daycare, even though 80% of providers are market-based!

Let me be clear, we have some very fine subsidized and non-profit daycare facilities…my children went to an awesome non-profit facility. However, our childcare system will not work without all of us working together and welcoming market-based providers.

So far, the NDP are failing at their goal of 24,000 new incremental childcare spaces over 3 years. They will not be able to do it and we will make sure to hold them to account for it in Victoria.

Sincerely,

Tom Shypitka, MLA

Kootenay East

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Models of care have varied greatly between ICBC and WorkSafe

Just Posted

Expert, city officials talk climate change impacts during public info session

Local residents concerned with climate change and impacts locally and regionally got… Continue reading

Fatality after officer involved shooting in Blairmore

One man was declared deceased after an incident with Blairmore RCMP on February 11

RCMP calls for service steadily increasing

Sgt. Chris Dodds reports quarterly, annual crime stats to Cranbrook city council

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society puts out the call for Summer Sounds performers

The Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) have put out the call… Continue reading

BC Transit, partners developing updated Cranbrook transit plan

B.C. Transit is looking at an updated transit plan for Cranbrook with… Continue reading

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters have been protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Sedins’ jerseys retired as Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Most Read