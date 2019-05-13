Letter to the Editor: An open letter to MP Wayne Stetski

Mr. Stetski,

Why did you vote against a motion (vote No.1308) on May 8th that called on the government to stop raising the price of gas? The price per litre in our riding today sir is as high as $149.9 (Revelstoke). Noted that you voted in-step, once again, with Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and without consideration to assisting your constituents at the pump. The people of Kootenay-Columbia are tired of paying high gas prices and you missed a key opportunity with vote 1308 to represent their voice in Parliament.

When asked how you like being a Member of Parliament you answered, “We help people every day, I learn every day, I get the opportunity every day to try and make a better Canada, and I get to serve the great people of Kootenay-Columbia.” That sounds nice but your words, with consistency, don’t match your voting record in Parliament.

Conservatives do care and on May 8th we followed through on our words by voting unanimously in favour of the motion to stop the rising price of gas. On this vote you did not help, nor were you of service to, the good people of Kootenay-Columbia. The constituents in our beautiful riding expect more from their Member of Parliament.

Sincerely,

Rob Morrison

Conservative Candidate for Kootenay-Columbia

rob@morrisonformp.ca