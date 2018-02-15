Just in time for the weekend: It’s Hugs and Slugs!

Hugs: To the guys at Cranbrook Auto Repair for cleaning the built up snow from the wheels on my Dodge before Christmas. You squeezed me in immediately to address my problem and fixed it at no charge to me. That’s customer service! You guys are the best!

Hugs: To the lady at the Access Centre. You made turning in my driver’s license a pleasure.

Hugs: A wine drinking hug to everyone standing up to Alberta’s bullying attitude. We must not allow our coastlines from being polluted by the energy of the pass!

Slugs: Shame on the South Koreans who wrote hateful messages and death threat against a Québec skater simply because their favourite athlete had been disqualified. Is it just me who is getting tired of hearing about death threats on médias sociaux?

Slugs: To Alberta for resorting to a petition to attack BC for its desire to protect its coastlines. Alberta is right to be concerned about jobs in the oil industry, but they do not seem to care about jobs in the fishing industry.

Hugs: To Connie Madsen. Connie is retiring after 37 years at Service BC. Congratulations! Your wealth of knowledge and smile will be missed by your co-workers, while your “customer comes first” attitude will be missed by your clients.