Barry Coulter photo

Barry Coulter photo

Jis’ Blue, God: A Pandemic Lament

Yme Woensdregt

I wrote about this poem just over five years ago, and as I was reflecting on the fact that we’ve been living in this pandemic for a year now, I found myself praying this lament again.

Many of us are tired. We’re hanging in there, mostly, but we’re tired. It’s been hard when we can’t get together with folks we love. It’s been not to be able to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries. It’s been even more difficult when we can’t gather for funerals. We long for closeness and hugs, for connection. We are impatient with the delays. It’s been especially tough on those who have lost jobs and income. They hate not being able to provide for themselves and their families.

This pandemic has exposed the differences that exist in our society. In some ways it has made us even more divided.

At the same time, there have been remarkable stories of hope and kindness. We are learning new ways of doing things. We’ve offered and received support. We have heard stories of remarkable courage and devotion over the course of the year. We stand in awe of medical personnel who have given deeply of themselves in service to the sick among us.

We’ve managed, mostly. We’ve tried to make the best of it, mostly. But oh, it’s been hard. And we’re tired.

On Ash Wednesday, Diana Butler Bass posted a reflection in which she lamented that “the entire year has felt like Lent, and today is just another ashy day … for most of the year, all I’ve done is reflect, pray, and read, mostly alone, all while worried that I might die, someone I love might die, or I’d unwittingly contribute (by my own carelessness) to someone else dying. Every time I put on a mask, I think of death and dying. In a year of a half-million deaths of other Americans and millions of people around the world, the Lenten discipline of contemplating mortality seems like one more painful day.”

This Lent, we’re surrounded by pain and self–denial and weariness.

I remembered this poem, written almost 100 years ago, called “Jis’ Blue, God” by African American teacher, poet, and children’s book author Henrietta (“Etta”) Oldham (1888–1975).

“Jis’ blue, God,

“Jis’ blue.

“Ain’t prayin’ exactly jis’ now—

“Tear–blind, I guess,

“Can’t see my way through.

“You know those things

“I ast for so many times—

“Maybe I hadn’t orter repeated like the Pharisees do;

“But I ain’t stood in no market place;

“It’s jis’ ’tween me and You.

“And You said, “Ast” …

“Somehow I ain’t astin’ now and I hardly know what to do.

“Hope jis’ sorter left, but Faith’s still here—

“Faith ain’t gone, too.

“I know how ’tis—a thousand years

“Is as a single day with You;

“And I ain’t meanin’ to tempt You with “If You be …”

“And I ain’t doubtin’ You.

“But I ain’t prayin’ tonight, God—

“Jis’ blue.”

In this remarkable and powerful lament, Etta gets real with God. She lays all her frustration out before God, giving voice to her depression and pain, her doubt and sorrow. It struck me again how powerful it is to give vent to our lament, to give voice to our pain and sadness.

I believe this is one of the ways in which we heal from sadness and depression. We give it voice. We speak it out loud. But it’s hard for us to do that. Our natural inclination is to keep it to ourselves, to try and tough it out, to work it out on our own, to focus on the upside of whatever is happening to us.

Or we just give up. I know all of that from my own experience. Sometimes it’s just too hard. In truth, this pandemic has been really tough on people who are dealing with mental health issues.

A lament like this can help us share the burden of the sorrow we are feeling, even as we see the light at the end of this tunnel. We can work together, stand together, support each other as we continue to do the hard work of holding on until this pandemic is truly dealt with.

“Jis’ Blue, God” gives voice to the pain. It falls in the tradition of the biblical practice of lament, of praying out our sorrow and giving it voice. God desires this kind of emotional honesty from us. God delights in our forthright relationship, whether we sing with delight and praise or give voice to sorrow and complaint.

Etta’s language sometimes may seem sharp. Her language is much milder, however, than some of the laments we read in the Psalms (read Psalm 88 and 109, for example). Or read some of the passages in which Job wishes he were dead and ends up blaming God for the horror of his life. Or remember the words of Jesus on the cross when he quotes Psalm 22 and accuses God of abandoning him. Sometimes we are guilty of thinking we have to be polite with God.

At the heart of lament, writes J. Todd Billings, is a deep trust which “throws God’s promises back at him when it seems as if God is not keeping those promises.” Because of their deep faith in God, the Psalmists and Etta have high expectations of God; they take God’s promises seriously, and so they lament and protest and complain and accuse when it seems that God has broken the promise.

If you are a person of faith, it is perfectly acceptable to simply give voice to your depression and fear and sadness and worry. “Jis’ blue.” “So blind with tears, I can’t see straight.”

Lament is one of the ways in which Christians pray their suffering, their pain, their depression. It’s a necessary and helpful way to be. Lament takes God about as seriously as you can. After a year of pandemic, I lament, even as I celebrate the possibility of it coming to an end.

Yme Woensdregt is a retired Anglican Priest living in Cranbrook

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letters to the Editor

Just Posted

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Re: In response to MP’s mailout

The Caregivers Network for East Kootenay Seniors Society will offer online support for seniors and their caregivers, such as caregiver Dave Dunbar, with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Columbia Basin Trust file)
Cranbrook, East Kootenay organizations to benefit from CBT Social Grants program

Several Cranbrook organizations will receive funding for social well-being programs

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry hints at gradual return to outdoor, indoor faith services

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison calls for a safe re-opening of places of worship

The Tobacco Plains Development Corporation has applied to the B.C. Government for a long-term Licence of Occupation at two of its three campgrounds on Lake Koocanusa. File photo
Public feedback sought for draft Koocanusa Recreation Strategy

Some restrictions from last year remain in effect for crown land camping, access roads

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Barry Coulter photo
Jis’ Blue, God: A Pandemic Lament

Yme Woensdregt I wrote about this poem just over five years ago,… Continue reading

FILE – People sit at a table on a temporary street patio allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside a restaurant and bar in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Is your group of 10 allowed to gather on restaurants patios? Not so fast, Dr. Henry says

COVID rules of six per table still apply to restaurants, pubs, bars

Lehigh cement plant in Delta is one of the industries affected by B.C.’s carbon tax, giving a price advantage to U.S. and Asian producers. LNG plants add another major emitter. (Black Press files)
Tripling carbon tax will cost B.C. jobs, add to debt, study estimates

B.C. to match federal tax in 2022, then rise from $50 to $170

Britain’s Prince Charles, front from left, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Rear From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry, right, wait for the Queen to leave by car following the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on December 25, 2017. A new poll suggests just over half of Canadians believe the British monarchy is a relic that Canada should dump, following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alastair Grant
Over half Canadians say monarchy is obsolete after Harry and Meghan’s interview: poll

The poll also found that 59 per cent of respondents sympathize more with Harry and Meghan

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read