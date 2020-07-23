It’s hotter than Hades, and here are your Hugs (and Slugs) …

Hugs: to the person who called out the large grocery chain who have stopped sending weekly flyers. I have no cell phone and find the online flyer hard to read. I am also concerned because another chain has started sending email flyers as well. Fortunately they are still sending them with the paper. The owner of the store probably doesn’t read Hugs & Slugs but I’ll guess some of the staff do. Please pass along our concerns. For every 1 person who complains, dozens of others are thinking the same thing.

Hugs: On Monday, May 4th, we ordered an ice cream cake for “Opa” at the intercom at the Dairy Queen. When we got to the window we were told that the person ahead of us had paid for our cake. I was so sick of the lockdown already that this kind gesture absolutely brought me to tears. Whoever you are, thank you, thank you, thank you!

Hugs: One June weekend my boys hiked up to the Wycliffe Buttes and found a new bench placed there by someone on June 20, 2020. It is situated to drink in the view and to provide a nice rest before moving on. It isn’t big however, someone exerted the effort to build it and then to place it up there…or maybe several brought up the pieces & constructed it on site? Whoever you are, thank you so much for your kindness and thoughtfulness!

Hugs: To Terry and Zack at the Ashley Home Store for providing great customer service and being so nice and friendly to deal with.

Hugs: A big hug and thank you to Steve, Cara and the staff at Meraki Mechanical for the great work done on my SUV and my father’s truck.

Slugs: To my local grocery store for their poor effort to keep their customers safe during covid -19. No social distancing by staff (who do not wear masks) and poor signage for one way aisles. You could educated shoppers about it so that they go the right way. Paying for bags again unless you bring AND pack your own? You have lost a customer.

Email Hugs & Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Time to rename British Columbia

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service responding to 1.5 hectare wildfire at Premier Lake

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

The Zombies, and the lasting legacy of “Odessey and Oracle”

An interview with Colin Blunstone, lead singer of the legendary rock band

Fernie SAR mobilized in search of missing people

The group of four got lost on their way to Sandy Shores RV Park

Letter to the editor: Weighing the pros and cons of Teck expansion in Elk Valley

Tracy Flynn – Fairmont Hot Springs Teck’s proposed coal mine expansion in… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

July 19 - 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

What Makes for a Day Well Lived?

Yme Woensdregt About three years ago, I discovered American poet Mary Oliver,… Continue reading

It’s hotter than Hades, and here are your Hugs (and Slugs) …

Hugs: to the person who called out the large grocery chain who… Continue reading

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

Most Read