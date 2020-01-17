It’s 2020, a year for Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: Huge hugs to the people on my kids’ paper routes, 100-300 blocks of 5th & 6th Avenues. Thank you for the kind, encouraging words and gifts. You keep them going on the hard days! Happy New Year

Hugs: Big Hugs to Nancy, for her hours of organizing and volunteering for the Cancer Society’s Gift Wrap table at the Tamarack centre. Your hard work makes it a success! Thank you for giving your time and others the opportunity to help others.

Hugs: To Ryan from Jackson’s heating and air-con for always doing a great job. Thank you.

Hugs: To all of the staff at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook that work through the holiday season. It can be a difficult time to be away from family and friends and the dedication to your jobs is very appreciated by those who need services. Thanks!

Hugs: Big hugs to the guy in Marysville with the bobcat named I-Cat. I thank you for cleaning my driveway many times this winter, your kindness is greatly appreciated. Big hugs to you.

Hugs: To Jody at the WalMart Photo Centre. She is always so helpful and her customer service and smile are amazing. Thank you so much!

Hugs: Many huge hugs to the staff at East Kootenay Regional Hospital. From the admitting personnel; to Dr. Schieman (with his skilled hands) and his surgical team; to the gentle & caring nurses in recovery, to my wonderful second floor angels of mercy Trish, Cori, Carolyn, Wilma; and to the people behind the scene who help make the hospital run. Thank you, thank you!

Hugs: To the plow operator that does the 6th street north area for making it easy to clean up the berm.

Hugs: To the person who paid for our lunch at Denny’s. Bless him and his wife with health and peace.

Hugs: A big hug to the anonymous gentleman who left a $50 gift card for me and my children at Coles in the Tamarack Mall on Dec 31st; the kids love the books they got and really appreciate the lovely gesture! May the New Year bring your kindness back to you and then some!

Hugs: Many many hugs, thanks, and kisses to Duffy‘s doors. The outstanding service we received was amazing. We had an issue with our garage door on the Sunday and we had Mike (the owner)working on our door within hours. He arrived at our home after business hours, happy and continued to fix the door. We would highly recommend to all those in the Kootenay’s, Duffy’s Doors. You all will not be Disappointed.

