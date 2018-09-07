It happened this week in Cranbrook:1909

1909

Charles Chapman alive … E. H. Small, of the Cosmopolitan hotel, received a letter today from Charles Chapman, dated the 19th August, asking in regard to the rumor that had prevailed in, this district as to his death by drowning. It will be remembered that the Herald published an article to this effect. The many friends of Mr. Chapman throughout East Kootenay will be overjoyed to learn that Mr. Chapman is alive and well and still employed by James Cronin in looking after the latter gentleman’s interests in the north country, and the Herald is pleased to chronicle the fact. When the Herald thought that he was dead it said some good words for him and now that it knows that he is alive it is pleased to reiterate the statement made at that time, for Charlie is the prince of good fellows.

Sale & good work … A. I. Chalmers sold his residence this week to Mrs. Sissons. Mr. Chalmers and wife intend going to the coast to live. The city authorities are doing some good work on Armstrong avenue and when through it will be a first-class street.

5 Mile race … The Cranbrook Agricultural association notifies that a five mile Marathon race will be run on the morning of the 15th inst., the second day of the fair, at 10.30 a.m. The race will be run on the race track grounds and entries should be in not later than 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the 15th inst. The first prize is a handsome solid gold medal; second prize, silver medal, and third prize a bronze medal. Entries can be left at the office of the East Kootenay Investment company, next door to post office, addressed to J. W. Rutledge, secretary.

North pole discovered … Dr. Cook, The American Explorer Reported To Have Reached The North Pole, New York, Sept. 1,—A telegram has been received here by Dr. Davidson, from Copenhagen, to the effect that Dr. Cook, the American explorer, succeeded in reaching the North Pole on April 21st, 1908. He started from Sydney, Nova Scotia in July, 1907, and had not been heard from for eighteen months. If this report proves true Dr. Cook has succeeded where many men have failed and will in consequence enjoy enduring fame.

Couple wedded in Cranbrook and to be divorced in Spokane … Shortly after the discovery yesterday that Hamilton R. Oakley, son of R. S. Oakley, large property owner, and Marion Kimmons had been secretly married more than a month ago came the announcement that divorce proceedings would be started immediately by the husband. So carefully did the young couple lay the plans of their marriage that not even their closest friends suspected the match until a few days ago. Rumors of the wedding were not fully confirmed until friends of the bridegroom announced his purpose to file an action for divorce. It was given out that Mr. Oakley had not lived with his wife since the day they were married. The young couple, to keep their marriage secret, went to Cranbrook, B. C., where they arrived July 25. They could not secure a marriage license on Sunday and waited until the following day, when they were married by the Rev. Charles O. Main. They, returned immediately to Spokane, where young Oakley remained with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R. S. Oakley. Mrs. Oakley returned to her home. Mr. Oakley is interested in the Spokane Paint and Oil company, of which his father was formerly the head.

Wasa Hotel … Nestling in a beautiful valley sloping gradually from the mountain sides is to be found one of the most charming little spots in Western Canada. It is known as Wasa and is located twenty-five miles from the prosperous town of Cranbrook. Wasa’s feature is a hotel conducted by a kindly boniface, N. Hanson, who has been living there for twenty-three years. This man Hanson is a genius. He owns 1,700 acres of land, keeps cattle and other stock, raises wheat, oats and other grains, and on Monday of this week his men were engaged in threshing oats. He also has a large vegetable and fruit garden and guests at his delightful retre at are always sure of a meal of fresh vegetables, and fruits as well as daintily served and unusually well prepared meats. The “genius” term is applicable to this man Hanson because he has every modern convenience installed at this hotel twenty-five miles from a railroad. He uses the mountain streams to supply power for a small electric light plant and every room in the hotel and other buildings as well as the grounds, are lighted by incandescent lights. This stream also supplies water for baths and toilets in the hotel. As a matter of fact a visitor can go to the Wasa hotel and enjoy practically all the comforts of a modern summer hotel. The scenery at this particular point is as magnificent as one could find in the Rockies. In this rolling valley, dotted with its ripening and ripened grain, its trees and lakes, its well-kept buildings, the view is inspiring and one longs for the opportunity of remaining there without restraint.

Michel news … New Michel will shortly be enjoying all the benefits of a water, power and light system. A welcome rain swept through the valley on Thursday, laying the dust and dampening the fires that have been raging all round for the past week. The scenic attractions in this vicinity are responsible for the number of visitors that have lately begun to patronize our town. When they become better known and our mineral springs are developed, there is no reason why New Michel should not compete favorably with Banff.

Moyie news … Football is a delightful game, a healthful exercise and a good pastime, but like everything else it should be kept in its place. The game was never intended to be played on the main street of a town with windows on all sides. Within the past week or two several windows were broken, and the window in the Leader office was one of them.

Monkey business … It now turns out that the monkey which was captured last week near Curzon Junction escaped from Sibley’s museum, which passed through there on its way to Nelson. Mr. Sibley will make an effort to recover his property, but he may have some difficulty in doing so. The monkey is stuck on the salubrious climate of the Moyie valley.

Will hold tenth anniversary … Sunday, the 19th, will be the tenth anniversary of the opening of St. Mary’s church, and the date will be properly solemnized by the Catholic congregation. A retreat of three days, beginning on the 8th at the evening service, will be conducted by Rev. Father Lewis, an eloquent speaker and an authority on things Catholic, whose services Rev, Father L. Ohoinel has been fortunate to engage for the occasion. Father Lewis is at present in New Westminster preaching the ecclesiastical retreat for the diocesan clergy. Further details will appear in the next issue of the Herald, concerning the order of the different services and ceremonies at the church.

Cranbrook’s climate … Rev. Father L. Ohoinel, pastor of St. Mary’s church, whilst following the exercises of the ecclesiastical retreat, enjoys greatly the delicious climate of the Pacific coast. He, however, finds the air of the Cranbrook country more invigorating and expects to be back in a few days.

Cranbrook foundry … A. A. McKinnon, of the Cranbrook foundry, is increasing the size of his building. The shop generally is being overhauled and put in first-class condition. Mr. McKinnon is also installing considerable new machinery. “Mac” has one of the best plants of the kind in the country and his business is steadily increasing.

Sad news from Marysville … Last Monday William Jones, while riding on one of the wagons while moving camp, fell in front of the forewheels and presumably was run over. He was taken to Marysville, but died in a short time from the injuries received and the remains were brought to Beatty’s undertaking parlors in Cranbrook and are being held until the relatives are heard from.

Private hospital … Mrs. Bent, the nurse, who has established a private hospital on a street near the C.P.R. shops, has one of the most modern establishments in this line that Cranbrook has enjoyed for some time outside of the general hospital. Mrs. Bent is a nurse of long experience and she is now prepared to take patients and give them every attention. It is an advantage to the people of Cranbrook to have a place of this character and she deserves credit for the work that she has done.