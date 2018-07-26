It happened this week in Cranbrook:1909

Week of July 22– 28: Items compiled by Dave Humphreyfrom the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1909

RECORD TIME … Last Thursday a party composed of V. Hyde Baker, R. E. Beattie, E. H. Small and R. T. Patrick, the chauffeur, left for a trip to the Windermere country. Owing to the pleasant weather that prevailed, the trip proved most enjoyable. On the return trip, although no attempt was made in the way of a record, the wonderful time in which the party traveled from Windermere to Cranbrook is simply marvelous, when it is taken into consideration that the route is over tough mountain roads, and speaks well for Mr. Baker’s machine, a White Steamer. The party left Windermere at 9.40 Sunday morning and arrived in Cranbrook at 7.40 that evening, having stopped on the way four hours and twenty minutes, making the net total time of covering the ninety-five miles, five hours and forty minutes. Another remarkable feature of the trip was the fact that neither going or coming were they compelled to make a single stop on account of any mishap to the machine. The long stop on the return was made at Sheep Creek on account of the excellent meal served by Mrs. Emery, who is recognized as one of the best cooks in the Kootenay Valley. Mr. Baker has reason to feel proud of the record made by his machine with no special effort, and it is needless to say that those who were with him will remember it for a long time.

SAD NEWS … The people of Cranbrook were shocked one day this week to hear the rumor that Charles Chapman, formerly of this city and Fort Steele, was drowned a short time ago in the Skeena River, in Northern British Columbia. The only basis for the rumor was an inquiry that came here in a letter from C. M. Edwards, an old friend of Mr. Chapman, saying that he had heard the report and asking if it were true. Mr. Chapman has been employed for the past two years by James Cronin, on his mining property in the north and it is feared by his many friends here that the report may be true. Mr. Chapman could not swim and the Skeena at this time of the year is a most treacherous and dangerous stream to navigate and the men in the north are prone to take unusual chances in the way of transportation on swollen streams. If it is true the fact will carry sadness to many a heart in the Kootenays. No man was better liked than Charley Chapman. A perfect gentleman at all times, a man who attended strictly to his own business, always good-natured and always a good friend, he was considered by those who knew him as a prince of good fellows. He had been in this part of the country for the past fifteen years as a miner and prospector and for most of the time made his home in Fort Steele. For the past few years he had spent his summers in the north, and was recognized as a most reliable man in every respect.

$400 BET … Pat Miller advertised a dance for Wednesday night, but owing to his failure to complete arrangements the dance did not materialize. He, however, gave the boys the time of their life with his ragtime selections and songs at the Great Northern Hotel. Pat has left Fernie on a bet of $400 to get to Chicago in four months, starting from Fernie with only one dollar. This dollar is marked, and must be produced at the end of the journey. He has to play his way, and earn enough en route to defray expenses.

ANOTHER PIG STORY … On Tuesday evening at Michel, a Chinaman put a crated pig on board the local for shipment west. The messenger shoveled the crate inside the door and went on with his other business. His porcine package did not care for the bumping of the train as it pulled down the line and commenced to buck and bunt. His Salome wiggles moved the crate to the door of the car and as the brakes were applied at New Michel, pig, crate and squeal dropped down on the dump. The messenger got to the door in time to see the shoat pirooting off across the townscape like a bat out of Hades. On Wednesday evening the odor of roast pork wafting across the townscape made the passengers of the Flyer think of Christmas at the old homestead. In hog signo vinces.

MOYIE NEWS … Last Thursday the doors of the store of the Moyie Rochdale Co-Operative association were closed by the trustees, pending the action of the shareholders. A shareholders’ meeting was held last night, but the attendance was not thought large enough to justify taking definite action. Another meeting is called for tomorrow afternoon at 4 o’clock. For some time the store has been a losing venture. It was opened on February 18th, 1908, and supported by the working men of the camp. R. Cross was the first manager.

CRANBROOK BRICK COMPANY … The Cranbrook Brick Company is rushing matters to the fullest extent. There are at the present time 100,000 brick in a new kiln ready for burning and 150,000 in the yards drying. The work is going on in a most satisfactory manner and within a very short time there will be all kinds of the best kind of brick on the market.

HALF-DAY OFF … The clerks of the city are inaugurating a movement to have a half holiday on Wednesday during the summer months. It is not a bad idea. This thing of working all the time does not pay. If everybody would join in the movement no one would lose a cent. There are towns where people take it easier than they do in Cranbrook and make just as much money. Why not here?

HAYING WITH AUTOMOBILES … P. Matheson and A. C. Bowness went up to Mr. Boyle’s ranch on Tuesday to put up the hay for Mr. Boyle, as he had met with a serious accident in a runaway a few days ago. The Cranbrook gentlemen took their automobiles and expected to harvest the hay with these machines. Both of them are farmer boys and they were to show that modern inventions would accomplish wonders. It is said that what Messrs. Matheson and Bowness did with their modern ideas and automobiles will make a record in this district, and that Mr. Boyle will never recover from the surprise that they gave him. Suffice it to say that the hay is all stacked and Mr. Boyle is happy.

WASA TRIP … J. D. McBride with his wife took Mr. and Mrs. McLeod and Mr. and Mrs. Elmer for an auto ride to Wasa yesterday. Mr. McBride is what they call a “London boy,” and when anyone from London comes to Cranbrook Mr. McBride cannot do too much for him.

CHANGE OF HANDS … The Sullivan Group Mining & Smelting company’s entire property — mine, smelter and equipment — was, on Monday, the 19th instant, purchased, under sheriff’s sale, by the Fort Steele Mining and Smelting company. The negotiations for the re-organization of this company have been going on during the last year. There has been a great deal of litigation among the various creditors and wage earners in connection with the Sullivan mine, but now all these matters have been arranged. The net result of the re-organization is that the wages are to be paid at about eighty-five cents on the dollar. The claims of the judgment creditors and creditors generally are arranged by their taking stock in the new company. Only the bondholders in the Sullivan mine are protected and they receive stock to the amount of their bonds, the ordinary common stock of the Sullivan mine being wiped out. The settlement is looked upon as being very satisfactory for the district. The following solicitors represented the various interests in the re-organization proceedings and at the sheriff’s sale: F. H. Brownell, of Everett, Washington and J . H, Lawson, of Victoria, B. C., representing the new company; W. R. Ross, K.C. and the firm of Harvey, McCarter & Macdonald, representing the interests of the various creditors; James O’Shea, W. F. Gurd and A. B. Macdonald, the wage earners.

MURDERED DURING CARD GAME … About eleven o’clock last night while in a card game in a suburb of the town Frank called “Little New York”, Angus Roos, a miner 28 years old, was stabbed just above the heart by an unknown Slav. He was conveyed to the Frank hospital and attended by Rev. Frank Malcolm, who found him in a serious condition. The doctor gave him all medical attention that was possible but he died at 4 p.m. today from hemorrhages. One man in the party was arrested but it is not known if he is the right man. The deceased was born in Nova Scotia and came here with his parents several years ago. He is survived by his wife, and two children and two sisters who also live here. An inquest will be held tomorrow when further particulars will probab­ly be brought out.

MT. FISHER ATTEMPT … Dr. Connolly, the well-known Alpine enthusiast, and a number of others are making the necessary arrangements with the object of ascending Mount Fisher, the highest peak of the Rockies in this vicinity. Mount Fisher is located between Boulder and Fisher Creeks, about ten miles from Fort Steele, and has an elevation of about 9,400 feet. The party will leave Cranbrook sometime in August, taking a supply of provisions sufficient for five days, and are determined to make a successful ascent, and will leave a flag on the highest peak, which can be seen from this city.

GOOD NEWS … Cranbrook will have a meteorological station. The Dominion government recognises the importance of the banana crop of our district and will provide facilities for forecasting local weather conditions.

MOYIE NEWS … The home of Lester Dignan, which was located north of town, was totally destroyed by fire last Monday night between twelve and one o ’clock. The house and everything in it went up in smoke. Mr. and Mrs. Dignan, Mrs. Webb and the McKinnon sisters, the occupants, got out with only the clothes they could grab. All were in bed and asleep when the fire broke out. There is no accounting for how it started.

BOY’S BRIGADE … The Boys’ Brigade will go into camp on Monday afternoon next, July 26th, leaving the gymnasium at 3 p.m. The camp will be stationed about one and a half miles from town on the prairie, just off the Fort Steele road, in a cool and shady place by the creek. Boys must make application to be enrolled for the camp to either Captain Main, Sub-Captain Hughes, or Sergeant Wilson, with a fee of fifty cents, on or before Saturday next. The gymnasium will open on Saturday afternoon at two for this purpose, and all boys who are going to the camp are requested to assemble in drill order at that hour. Unless twenty names are received by this date the officers have decided that the expense and work involved will make it necessary to abandon the idea, but it is hoped that all the members who are in town will be very glad to respond to this effort on their behalf. Tents will be erected for the boys and officers, and each lad will be required to bring the following: Two blankets, and a comforter if possible, cup, plate, knife, fork, spoon, towel and comb. Blankets must be labelled and the labels left on so that each boy will know their own. Their things should be wrapped together and corded, and brought the gym by noon on Monday. Boys are expected to fill their haversacks with a lunch to take with them on Monday afternoon. No boy will be allowed to take any kind of gun or ammunition into camp. This rule will be strictly enforced, and no ex­ceptions will be made. Arrangements are being made to interest the boys and to make their time profitable and instructive while under canvass. It will be absolute­ly necessary for all to obey the of­ficers. The following is the programme and time table: 7 a.m. re­veille; 8 breakfast; 8.30 prayers; 8.45 to 9.30 camp work; 9.30 to 10:30 company drill; 10.30 to 12 recreation; 12 dinner; from 3 to 5 walks, sports, steeple chase, fishing and sham fights; 5 supper; 5.30 pray­ers; 5.45 to 6.15 camp work; 6.30 to 7.30 company drill; 8 to 9 camp fire talks, stories, songs, etc.; 9.30 bed. Orderlies and sentries will be ap­pointed for each day. Football and baseball will be indulged in, a kite will be flown, and scouting wall be practised. Altogether a very enjoy­able vacation can be spent in this way. The brigade will return to town on Friday afternoon at 5 o’clock. On Thursday evening the camp will be open for a public reception from 7.30 to 9.30. Drill by the brigade, gymnastic exercises and sports. It is hoped that a large number of visitors will come out on this occasion. While they will be wel­comed any day, Thursday will be the special reception day. The of­ficers will be glad to hear from any friends who are willing to bake a batch of bread or a roast for the camp; beans will also be very ac­ceptable. A rig will leave for the camp every morning at 11 o’clock and any gifts of cooking will be gladly received. The rig will call at G. T. Rogers’ store, to which place all goods should be sent. Lads are warned against being too late. All names must he given in by Saturday at the gym at 3 o’clock, with a fee of fifty cents, although no boy will be refused solely on the ground of his being unable to find the half dollar, but this is expected where possible. No names will be received after Saturday next.