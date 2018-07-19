It happened this week in Cranbrook:1909

1909

Main Street is going to be a dandy … Alderman Ryan, chairman of the street improvement committee, is doing a fine piece of work on grading the main street in this city. About one half has been graded and rolled and work is progressing on the other half. The street, when completed, will be a fine boulevard from the C.P.R. station to the government building and a great advertisement for the city as well as a monument to the work done by Alderman Ryan, who is spending his time without a cent of recompense. Heretofore the street gave strangers an impression that we were just a village and did not possess enough home pride to have a presentable main street. Many of them never saw the residential portion of the town and had to judge the place by the main street. It will be different in the future.

The gymnasium …The trustees met on Tuesday last and decided to pay off the small outstanding account in connection with the institution. The matter of the Railway Y.M.C.A. was discussed, and it was hoped that a fully equipped building under those auspices would soon be an established fact in Cranbrook, where the need was very great. Until then the trustees felt that their duty was to continue to supply to the best of their ability healthy recreation for the young people of this city. A committee was appointed to make the necessary arrangements for the coming winter season.

Moyie news … Diamond’s Body Found. (Moyie Leader.) After being in the water for a month and one day, the body of Chas. Diamond was found last Sunday afternoon. While Robert Campbell, with his family, and Miss Roberts and K. F. Oxley, were out in his launch the find was made. The body had floated down stream almost three-quarters of a mile from where the drowning occurred, and was lying face downward in about six feet of water, close to the shore, near the MacBeth place, at the mouth of the narrows. The body was fished out and placed in a row boat and brought to town, when the coroner and Undertaker Beatty were notified. The funeral took place Monday afternoon from the foot of Queen’s avenue; and quite a large number of the friends of the deceased followed the remains to their last resting place. Rev. T. S. Payton, of the Presbyterian church, was the officiating minister. The St. Eugene concentrator was shut down while the funeral was passing, and the flag at the mine office was placed at half-mast. J. F. Diamond, of Cashmere, Wash., and D. W. Diamond, of Denver, Col., brothers of the deceased, were notified, but owing to the condition of the body it was impossible to hold it until they would have time to arrive here.

The boys’ brigade camp … All members of the Boys’ Brigade who wish to go to camp are requested to send in their names either to Captain Main, Sub-Captain Hughes, or Sergeant Wilson, with a fee of fifty cents on or before Wednesday next, July 21st. The brigade will leave on Monday afternoon, July 26th, at 2 p.m. from the gymnasium, and return to town on Friday, July 30th. Full particulars will be announced in next week’s paper. No other boy but members of the brigade need apply. The camp will be held about two miles from town.

Possible medal … The Nelson News says that C. J. South, of the Children’s Aid Society of Vancouver, and who is also honorary representative in this province for the Royal Humane Society, has written to J. A. Irving with reference to the recent brave action of Jack Wilson, the ten-year-old son of Judge and Mrs. P. E. Wilson, in saving little Euphemphia Stewart from drowning, and has with his letter enclosed a form to be filled up with full particulars of the boy’s act. Mr. South expects to be able to obtain for Master Wilson the Royal Humane Society’s medal.

Moyie news …When Herb Jackson won the greas­ed pig at the celebration on the first he fastened to securely, as he thought, to a tree. But Mr. Pig was pretty slippery that day, and slipped out of the rope, and for sev­eral days was lost in the jungle around Aldridge. However, Tom Miller did a little detective work and was soon on the trail of the porker. It was captured and taken to Fred Perkins’ place. The football team are planning to have a barbeque, and roast pig will be the principal item on the bill of fare.

Ouch! … Watchman Farrell, of the M. F. & M. went to sleep on Sunday night with his fingers on the rail in front of the engine truck. When the engine started to walk away it stepped on his fingers and squeezed off a section of the skin and upholstery. Mr. Farrell will save his fingers and will bed down in more secure spots in future.

Moral and social reform … A large and enthusiastic meeting of the Cranbrook Moral and Social Reform Council was held on Wednesday evening in the Presbyterian schoolroom. Final reports of the committee appointed to canvass the entire list of ratepayers were given and the meeting was overjoyed to find that practically two hundred property owners had availed themselves of this opportunity to express their desire for the suppression of the infamous colony of vice, “vox populi vox Dei.” Next Wednesday evening is the regular monthly meeting and in the interval the committee will check off the signatures from the voters’ list in order to make it sure that every person has had an opportunity to place himself or herself on record is tolerating or condemning this awful evil. It is hoped that the large number who have signed may lend backbone to the fearful ones and that several names may yet be added. Arrangements will be made at the next meeting for the presentation of the petition to the commissioners. Several new important matters will also be before the council for consideration.

Large flock … A large grove of sheep passed through Cranbrook Thursday. They consisted of a portion of a flock of five hundred recently purchased by P. Burns & Co., from Macdonald & McLaren, of St. Mary’s Prairie.

Timber … Cranbrook is the metropolis of the timber industry of South Eastern British Columbia. Throughout the district there are vast quantities of pine, fir and tamarac assuring an unlimited supply for many years to come. There are between twenty-five and thirty saw mills in the district, some of them within a mile of the city limits.

Industries … Many industries are established in or near the city. Two up-to-date sash and door factories are located just outside the city limits, an iron foundry, a brewery, a soda water factory and two printing establishments are doing business in the city, whilst at Marysville, fifteen miles distant, is the smelter of the Sullivan Group Mining company. Excellent brick and fire clay abounds in several nearby localities and no doubt brick yards will be established in the near future.

Baptist church … It will be “hymn lovers’ day” in the Baptist church this Sunday. The most popular hymn in the congregation and in Christendom, respectively, according to vote, will furnish the themes for the two addresses, morning and evening. The pastor, Charles W. King, will preach, conducting a song service, assisted by the choir, at both the 11 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. hours. Bible school at 3 p.m., classes for everybody. Everybody cordially invited to all services. Last Friday the young people of this congregation, forty strong, enjoyed an evening of music, games and sociability at the parsonage, as the guests of the pastor and Mrs. King and Miss Stark, their sister. The piano and the new game of rojo, chiefly the latter, received the bulk of the young peoples’ attention. The party broke up, after refreshments, at a seasonable hour.

Prominent visitors … It is interesting to note that the Hon. J. A. Mara, who formed one of the committee engaged in the matter of the Civil Service adjustment, and who was with us a few days ago, used to formerly sit for what were then the combined constituencies of Yale and the Kootenays. It was an empire of a constituency was the Yale-Kootenay of those early days, for, be it remembered, he was our M.L.A. from 1871 to 1886, or during a period of our history when, so to speak, Adam wore short pants. Those were the times when Wild Horse and Perry Creek had a meaning in the placer mining world, and when the mines of the Big Bend country gave the promises they never had the chance to make good. Afterwards Mr. Mara sat in the Dominion parliament for a matter of ten years and at one time was speaker of that great assemblage. He had for a colleague during part of his parliamentary career, Robert L. T. Galbraith, of Fort Steele, and when those gentlemen encountered here in Cranbrook during the past week they recalled times and incidents that were thrilling enough for the most redoubtable of the great old timers. Mr. Mara, W. Sampson and M. B. Cotsworth, the members of the Civil Service commission, were the guests of Hyde Baker in an automobile trip to Wasa and Fort Steele on Tuesday.

Fence building … Alex. Kerr has just completed a contract for building five miles of barbed wire fence for C. H. Pollen on his ranch in the Skookumchuck. Mr. Pollen, when he is through, will have a most delightful country resort.

Moyie vs cranbrook … There was a game of ball on the lower grounds last evening between the juniors of Moyie and the juniors of Cranbrook. It was in a great many ways a most interesting game and the large crowd present thoroughly enjoyed it. There was some magnificent work on the part of the members of both teams, but nine innings was really too much for the boys. No one had any complaint to make on account of the playing and the game was clean and decent from start to finish. The Moyie boys are a little bunch of gentlemen and showed themselves as such on the field and around the town, taking their defeat like young heroes.

Marysville celebration … Marysville held a celebration last Monday and it was one of the best that was ever held in that town. There were horse races, foot races, wrestling matches and other sports and the visitors from Cranbrook took an active part in the sports of the day. A large number from Cranbrook and other surrounding towns were present and the day was declared to be a great success.