It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

April 21 – 27: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

To organize Civilian Rifle Association … A goodly number of enthusiasts in rifle shooting foregathered at the Royal hotel on Tuesday evening to consider the proposal of organizing a local Civilian Rifle association.

Provincial Constable Morris occupied the chair, and F. J. Deane acted as secretary.

In discussing the situation it developed that so far back as the fall of 1910 a similar movement was inaugurated, when eighty-five men signed the roll and paid in their entrance fee. Since then the list has passed the one hundred mark, and there at present exists a strong feeling in favor of the establishment in this city of a Civilian Rifle association.

The question of securing a suitable range has occasioned a good deal of trouble, but there is a site east of the city, near the old powder house, which would admirably meet the, requirements, both as regards convenience and safety. A committee consisting of Messrs. Morris, Deane and Robinson, was appointed to look into this matter carefully and to report at a subsequent meeting.

The intention is to open up correspondence at an early date with the minister of militia with a view to ascertain what measure of assistance the Dominion government will lend to the move, and, in due course, to arrange for the swearing in of the men already enrolled and proceed with final organization.

Another meeting will be held shortly, at which it is hoped that more of our leading, citizens, interested in the organization of a Cranbrook rifle association, will put in an appearance, and at which the final steps necessary to organization will be taken.

New Midway coal mining … The Boundary Mining and Exploration Company Limited, capital $1,000,000, par value of shares, $1.00, has been re-organized with A. E. Watts, of Wattsburg, as president; S. Miller, of Grand Forks, vice-president; Dr. C. M. Kingston, secretary treasurer. A. L. McDermot of Cranbrook and F. H. Knight of Grand Forks, directors, and E. Miller, M.L.A., solicitor.

The directors of the company have made arrangements to develop their coal property at Midway, B. C., in order to try and get their coal on the market by early fall. The location of this property is ideal, having all the shipping facilities that could be desired and one of the best markets for the output of their coal on this continent.

Lucky fellow … Allan Graham, rancher of St. Mary’s Prairie, returned from a visit to the old country this week. Mr. Graham had hoped to be able to sail on the Titanic, but fortunately for him, his business detained him a few days longer than he had anticipated and he had to sail on another ship.

Lacrosse … Cranbrook used to put up some lacrosse game and there is no reason why a good deal better line of play should not be forthcoming this season.

That is the view of several local enthusiasts, who intend holding a meeting on Friday evening in the Hotel Cranbrook committee rooms for the purpose of re-organization.

Every lacrosse player in town and all those interested in the national game are invited to attend. It is the intention of the promoters of this movement to arrange for the Nelson lacrosse team to play here on Victoria Day if a good local team can be got together.

The material is here, all that is necessary is to organize and practise.

Death of Mrs. Andrew Leask … On Friday last death closed the eyes of one of Cranbrook’s oldest and most respected residents, in the person of Mrs. Andrew Leask, Sr.

The old lady, she was in her 82nd year, having been born in South Shields, Durham, England, on February 27th, 1831.

Mrs. Leask left England for Canada in 1882, her destination being Goderich, Ont., thence she moved to Blind River, Lake Huron, thence to Toronto, thence to Love Bay, Manitoulin Islands, finally locating in Cranbrook, with her husband, Captain Andrew Leask and children, in 1898, one of the first white women to take up residence in this city.

Five sons, all residents of this city, in addition to her husband, Capt. Andrew Leask,Sr., remain to mourn the loss of a devoted wife and mother. The sons are John, James, Tom, Andrew and George Leask.

Mrs. Leask’s death was simply due to old age, she passed away quietly and peacefully in her sleep. The funeral took place on Sunday afternoon, Rev. O. E. Kendall officiating.

City band … The Cranbrook city band played their first Sunday concert for the season on last Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock. A large crowd was present. A good programme was rendered, a special feature of which was the quartette in the sacred selection “Abide With Me,” played by Messrs. H. Palmer, R. Rumsey, W. Cartwright, M. D’Agnola and J. R. Thompson.

Eighteen men were present and Conductor Russell has received many congratulations on this first appearance of the band. Weather permitting, Sunday concerts will be played every week during the summer.

Odd Fellows anniversary … The local lodge, I.O.O.F., will commemorate the 93rd anniversary of the establishment of their order on Sunday next, by attending divine service at the Baptist church, when, the pastor, Rev. O. E. Kendall, will deliver an appropriate sermon.

Washington Lodge, No. 1, of Baltimore, was organized 26th April, 1819, under the leadership of Thomas Wildey, now recognized as the founder of American Odd Fellowship. Members of the local lodge, and all visiting brethren will meet at the lodge room at 6.30 p.m. Sunday, April 28th, where they will form in parade and march to the church.

Visiting Odd Fellows are specially requested to join in the parade.

Slaterville correction … In a paragraph last week referring to the growth of Slaterville, mention was inadvertently omitted of the enlargement of Leask & Son’s store. This was the more regrettable as the improvement particularly caught the eye of the scribe, indicating as it did the steady growth of this firm’s business and the relative prosperity of Slatervillians.

Stop work … All work on the city sewers stopped this morning. Without a word of warning or notice of any kind the laborers employed on this job, to the number of some 150, threw down their tools and stalked off home. Subsequent investigation elicited the fact that the men wanted $3.00 a day for a ten hour day; they have been paid at the rate of $2.50 per diem. Just what the next step will be remains to be seen. The contractors for the sewers will probably stand pat for a week and await developments.

Duke of Connaught … The itinerary of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Connaught, Governor-General, upon the occasion of his visit to this province during the coming summer has been issued, subject to later amendments. It shows that His Royal Highness will visit Nelson and proceed to Macleod and Lethbridge. This would indicate the probability of the party travelling east from Nelson over the Crows Nest line, and in that event special steps should be immediately taken by the board of trade to secure a stopover here.

Kootenay Orchards … Among recent arrivals and purchasers at Kootenay Orchard lands are Mr. and Mrs. Jas. Finlayson, of Gleichen, Alberta, who came in last Sunday with a carload of effects, in­cluding a fine heavy team of work horses.

Mrs. Finlayson should prove quite an acquisition to local musical circles, being a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, London, England.

Last night a Mr. N. Saari, of Sevanne, Ont., arrived on a visit of inspec­tion of lands he has purchased from the Kootenay Orchards estate. He will take up permanent residence here later on. Mr. M. Thompson, a member of the real estate firm of R. G. Thompson, Winnipeg, which is handling Kootenay Orchards, is in town, inspecting the property and familiarizing himself with the dis­trict.

He anticipates a big influx of settlers from the prairies in the course of a few weeks.

Sad drowning accident … Wardner, April 24. While playing at the side of the East Kootenay mill lake the little two-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. H. J. Irving, by some unaccountable means fell into the shallow water and was found by his mother lying upon his back lifeless. He had not been more than ten minutes away from the home. Mrs. Hunter and Mr. Gould did all in their power to restore animation, but without success.

Friends throughout the district are in deepest sympathy with the bereaved parents, who are very highly respected. The funeral took place this afternoon, in this city, from the Catholic Church.

Which will it be? … E. E. Westby, of the Great North­ern railway, Fernie, was down looking over his orchard tract west of the town Sunday. It’s possible that Mr. Westby will build a palatial re­sidence on his property this summer, or a sanitarium.

New home … John Leask is adding the finishing touches to a very commodious and comfortable residence he has erected on the corner of Baker Street and Garden avenue. The appearance of this house is very attractive externally and internally is beautifully finished. Steam heat will be used throughout the building, which is fitted up with all modern sanitary appliances.

