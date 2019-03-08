It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

For the Week of March 3 – 9: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

SAWMILL BURNED … Leask and Johnson’s sawmill at Benedict Siding was destroyed by fire early yesterday morning. The fire is supposed to have originated from an overheated shaft. The mill was completely destroyed, and the machinery was more or less badly injured. Happily very little damage was done to the stock of lumber on hand. The total loss is estimated at about $5,000, with no insurance. Some thirty-five men will be, temporarily, at least, thrown out of work by this unfortunate blaze.

LIQUOR TRAFFIC … The liquor traffic of British Columbia is at present under the absolute control of the provincial government and is used as a political machine. We insist upon the complete removal of the liquor question from party politics. The control of the liquor traffic should be vested in municipalities or under a locally elected board in unorganized territories. A local option law for the protection of the public we insist upon, and also a careful inspection of all intoxicating liquors offered for sale.

CITY COUNCIL … The regular monthly meeting of the city council took place on Monday evening last. Present Mayor Bowness, Aldermen Campbell, Johnson, Clapp and Atchison. P. E. Wilson was appointed city solicitor at a salary of $75 per month. A representative of the Financial Post, by permission, addressed the council re advertising. The matter was referred to the finance committee. The city clerk’s salary was fixed at $125 per month. The fire chief’s salary was raised $5 per month, to $110, with free house, water and light. J. C. Glenday, foreman of the water works, had his salary fixed at $3.50 per diem. The grant of $500 to the St. Eugene hospital, in aid of erection of an isolation hospital, was confirmed.

CITY WATER … What promises to be a matter of the greatest importance to the city in its future development is the discovery made by the city engineer. For the past three weeks H. Y. Parker has been looking into the water supply of the city and has found in the neighborhood of Gold Creek water enough to supply a population as big as Cranbrook has, and 20,000 more. The supply will amount to 500,000 gallons per 24 hours; this does not include 500 inches which the city applied for some two years ago. We made an estimate last week that in the year 1914 we would have a population of 25,000 and it certainly looks as if the authorities are looking for the same in having the water supply looked into to this extent.

TRADES AND LABOR … The fortnightly meeting of the Cranbrook Trades and Labor Council was held Monday evening the French club rooms, about thirty delegates representing the various unions being present. Before the regular business of the council had been proceeded with, Harrison, secretary of the school board, addressed the meeting on behalf of that body, in reference to the establishment of a manual training school in Cranbrook. Mr. Harrison briefly outlined the plans of the board in the matter of training the child, cost of materials, etc. The council discussed the matter thoroughly, several members being very enthusiastic over the prospects of a manual training school for the city. The council went on record as being unanimously in favor of the project.

PERSONAL ADVICE TO ALL SKIN SUFFERERS … Cranbrook Drug and Book Co.We have been in business in this town for some time, and we are look­ing to build up trade by always advising our patrons right. So when we tell you that we have found the effective eczema remedy, you can depend upon it that we give our advice, not in order to sell a few bottles of medicine to skin sufferers, but because we know how it will help our business if we help our patrons. We keep in stock and sell all the well-known skin remedies. But we will say this: If you are suffering from any kind of skin trouble, ec­zema, psoriasis, rash or tetter, we want you to try a full size bottle of D.D.D. Prescription. Again and again we have seen how a few drops of this simple wash, ap­plied to the skin, takes away the itch instantly. And the cures all seem to be permanent. D. D. D. Prescription made by the D.D.D. Laboratories of Toronto is composed of thymol, glycerine, oil of wintergreen and other healing, sooth­ing, cooling ingredients. And if you are just crazy with itch, you will feel soothed and cooled, the itch absolutely washed away the moment you apply this D. D. D. We have made fast friends of more than one family by recommending this remedy to a skin sufferer here and there and we want you to try it now.

NEGLECT … To cleanse the system of undigested food, foul gases, excess bile in the liver, and waste matter in the bowels will impair your health. The best system regulator is FIG PILLS. At all dealers 25 and 50 cents or The Fig Pill Co., St. Thomas, Ont. Sold by The Cranbrook Drug and Book Co., Ltd.

WINDERMERE NEWS … Settlers for the Windermere district. Wilmer, B. C., March 6. Information has been received from the British offices of the Columbia Valley Irrigated Fruit Lands, Ltd., setting out that at least sixty families will this year be leaving Great Britain and settling on this company’s lands. The first contingent will come out as a personally conducted party. The return of Mr. E. Mallandaine, manager of the company, is looked for in the course of a few weeks.

WALDO NEWS … P. DeVere Hunt has returned from a business trip to Waldo and the Baynes Lake district. Mr. Hunt was amazed at the evidences of progress and prosperity everywhere noticeable in these districts. Good settlers are steadily flocking in and evidently intend to make good. Mr. Hunt saw two fine motor cars unloaded at Waldo during his stay there. A. M. Beattie, of Waldo, a very enthusiastic poultryman, will present a silver cup to be competed for at the next Cranbrook Agricultural exhibition by the poultrymen of the district. Mr. Hunt encountered many other encouraging signs of interest in Cranbrook’s big annual fair, and he confidently anticipates that competition from outside points will be far greater and keener this year than ever before.

LOCAL INTEREST … The Week, of Victoria, publishes the following announcement of local interest: The engagement is announced of C. Hungerford Pollen, son of the late John Hungerford Pollen, M. A., and cousin of Sir R. Hungerford Pollen, Bart., of Redenham, Hants, and Rodbourne, Malmesbury, Wilts, and Mabel Brenda Dumbleton, eldest daughter of Alan Southey Dumbleton, barrister, of this city, and granddaughter of the late Henry Dumibleton of “Rocklands,” Rockland Ave., and ‘‘Hall Grove,” Bagshot, Surrey, England. (Mr. Pollen is president of the Kootenay Central Railway Company.)

FOR SALE … Goose feather pillows. Apply Mrs. John Brennan, City, near St. Joseph’s creek.

GREAT GIFT … The Herald staff enjoyed a treat today from the Fink Mercantile company, in the shape of a big bag of juicy “Golden Shield” oranges, for which the force wish to express their thanks.

HOCKEY … The final hockey game of the season for the Cranbrook team will be played in Fernie on Friday night, and will decide who holds the Herchmer cap for the championship of the Crows Nest Pass for 1912.

SUDDEN DEATH … The sudden death of Miss Ena M. Wagstaff, a trained nurse, at one time employed at the St. Eugene hospital, on Monday morning last, occasioned a great deal of regret among her friends here. Miss Wagstaff wished to have some teeth extracted and called in Dr. Hall for that purpose. She expressed a desire to be given an anaesthetic and for that purpose Dr. McBurney was called. The doctor, who is a newcomer here, is a McGill graduate, and after taking his degree practised in one of the big Montreal hospitals, his special work being the administering of anaesthetics. Miss Wagstaff was given an anaesthetic, the teeth were extracted, and death ensued without her recovering consciousness. The usual official investigation into the cause of death was made by Coroner Bell, no blame being attributable to any person for the untoward event. Very little is known locally concerning the relations of the deceased. She came to Cranbrook from Halifax, N. S., where she had been engaged in nursing for several years, and for some months was employed at the St. Eugene hospital. Recently she joined the staff of the Cottage hospital. The funeral will take place on Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock from Christ church. W. R. Beatty has charge of the funeral arrangements.

DEMONSTRATION ORCHARDS …The provincial department of ag­riculture has arranged for five demonstration orchards to determine fully the best varieties for planting and the most successful process to adopt in the growth of fruits in the different sections of the Kootenay districts. One will be established at Cranbrook on the farm of Joseph Brault, another has been assigned to Col. Pyne of Baynes Lake, yet another at Windermere, while a fourth, for the upper Columbia, goes to William Wright in the locality of Golden, The fifth will be on the property of W. Eccles, of New Denver. It will serve the Slocan country generally.

MANUAL TRAINING SCHOOL … Cranbrook ratepayers went on record in an emphatic manner yesterday in favor of a Manual Training School for this city. By a vote of 106 for, to 29 against, the by-law authorizing the raising of a loan of $6,500 for building purposes was adopted. This is good business and marks another decidedly forward step in the progress of Cranbrook.

NEW BUILDINGS … The Fink Mercantile company purpose erecting at an early date a big warehouse, adjoining F. Dezall’s place of business on Durick avenue. Whilst the plans for same are not as yet definitely decided upon, it has been decided to have the foundations of stone and the superstructure of galvanized iron.

MEN’S CLUB … The Men’s club have had plans prepared for a handsome building, including a swimming pool, to be erected at the back of the Methodist church, and adjoining the present gymnasium building, which will be included in the new structure. The building will consist of a full basement and two storeys. A swimming pool, 20×40 feet, seven feet deep at one end at three feet deep at the other, with a clear space on two sides for spectators, will be a feature of this basement. There will also be a large locker room, with one hundred lockers, three shower baths and a lavatory. A boiler room and coal bin will take up the balance of the basement. The ground floor will be mainly devoted to the gymnasium, 60×30 feet, which will be fitted up with a very complete apparatus, which can be readily removed to an apparatus room, so as to permit of the hall being used for social purposes. Upstairs, one end will be utilized as a reading room, fitted with rolling shutters, so as to permit of its being used as a balcony for spectators when exhibitions are being held in the gymnasium. Concrete foundations will be placed under the present gym building, which will be connected up with and made part of the new building. Tenders will be called for at an early date and the work rushed through to completion. The plans and specifications have been prepared by Mr. F. S. Rosseter.

ISOLATION HOSPITAL … Contractor D. J. Johnson has already about completed the new isolation hospital for the St. Eugene hospital, workmen now being engaged in plastering and in installing heating apparatus. J. D. McBride has the contract for the heating plant and the Empire Electric Co. are doing the wiring for lights.

NEW SCHOOL … Plans for the new public school building, out by the power house, are now being prepared and construction work will be placed underway as speedily as possible. There has been some comment relative to the location picked upon by the school trustrees for the new building, in so far as it is outside the city limits. Critics should bear in mind that the school trustees represent not only the city, but the Cranbrook school district, which runs outside the city limits, and in selecting sites for schools they have to be governed by the requirements of the whole district. Whilst it is true that the new building will be outside the city limits, the site has been selected with a view to serving the convenience of the bulk of the children who will attend. The section around the power house is becoming quite thickly settled, and, moreover, there are upwards of twenty children, of school age, on the hill, north of the power house, all of whom will attend the new school, and will even now have to walk fully a mile to reach it.

ELKO NEWS … Elko has been an attractive centre for entertainments lately, and they have all been well patronized, moving pictures being all the rage.

COSMOPOLITAN HOTEL …The Cosmopolitan Hotel changed hands this week, Mr. E. H. Small having sold out his rights of ownership to A. B. Cameron, late of Moyie. Mr. Small has been the good friend of many who have enjoyed his hospitality and are all in accordance with the well wishes that is being bestowed upon him in his new sphere. Mr. Cameron is well known to many of the Cranbrook boys and no doubt will enjoy a little at any rate of the esteem that the late proprietor was so fortunate to enjoy. We wish Mr. Cameron good luck in his new venture.