It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1911

Dave Humphrey

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1911

Eyes Blown Out … On Monday about 4 a. m. a serious accident occurred in the St. Eugene Mine, at Moyie, by which Andrew Ostrum will probably lose his life. Mr. Ostrum, who is a machine man, was passing back a little rock, using a pick at the time, when he struck what must have been a miss fire, exploding the same. On being brought to the surface it was found that his scalp was badly damaged, his eyes were blown out, one arm and one leg were severely shattered. It is thought he is hurt internally. He was conveyed by special train to the Cranbrook hospital.

Best wishes … We are hearing lots of sympathy at the illness of Mrs. T. Hill who was taken to the hospital last Mon­day suffering from appendicitis. Es­pecially is this to be regretted be­cause Mr. Hill is already there suff­ering from a broken leg. It is to be hoped that, with the usual careful attention given by the Hospital staff, both may enjoy a speedy recovery.

Anglicans plan for new Cranbrook church … “It is pleasing to report that efforts are being made towards the building of a new Anglican church at Cranbrook. The church property in this city is very valuable and well located. If some assistance can be given by our English friends, I feel sure the new church can be built in the near future.”

Bowling … The Cranbrook Bowling league was auspiciously inaugurated at a well-attended meeting in the Y.M.C.A. last Thursday evening. Officers were elected as follows: President – R. Brown. Secretary-Treasurer – L. J. Cranston. Executive Committee – R. B. Benedict, R. Bathie, R. S. Garrett, G. Sutherland and Rev. C. O. Main. The adjourned meeting took place on Wednesday night, when the following teams were entered: C.P.R. Shops, C.P.R. Traffic Dept., Y.M.C.A. and two teams representing the north and south sides of Baker Street respectively. The opening match will be played tomorrow (Friday) night between the Shops and the South Side of Baker Street.

Hockey … In one of the best games seen here this season Nelson defeated Cranbrook last Friday by a score of 7 – 4. There were fully four hundred and fifty people round the rink when the game started about 8.15 p.m. and as there had been no skating during the afternoon the ice was in perfect condition for fast hockey.

Ladies’ hockey … The ladies’ hockey match at the Arena rink last evening attracted a large gathering and proved vastly in­teresting. The Moyie ladies carried off the honors, winning by a goal to nil. The play throughout was ex­ceedingly vigorous and yet entirely free from anything objectionable, in fact the young ladies gave an excel­lent examples of how to play the game. They put any amount of spirit into the play, fought every foot of the ground with the utmost vigor and withal avoided everything in the nature of wrangling. That the teams were very evenly matched is shown by the score. Moyie’s team contained at least one player, who would rank as a star in any line up. Miss Lily Conrad certainly knows how to play hockey and from start to finish of the game Miss Conrad played excellent hockey gaining hearty applause from the on­lookers. The one and only goal scored was the outcome of an ex­ceedingly pretty piece of play by Miss Conrad.

False pretenses … G. H. James, charged with obtain­ing money under false pretenses, elected to take speedy trial before Judge Wilson and appeared before him on Saturday last. James was acquitted, the court holding that there had been no criminal intent on his part. C. H. Thompson appeared for the crown. A. B. Macdonald for the accused.

Moyie funeral … The funeral of the late Andrew Ostrum took place on Sunday after­noon last, Rev. Main officiat­ing. There was a large turnout of Moyie miners and representatives of the Swedish Society, including a large number of ladies, as a mark of respect to the deceased.

Won’t stand for bran mash … There is no lack of excitement in Elko, says the Fernie Free Press. Right on top of the transfer of the Elk Hotel to Billy Kerr, of Cranbrook, and the mammoth thirty days clearing sale of R. Hirtz, a promin­ent lumberman of the district comes forward with the announcement, that he is in communication with Peter Verigen, Chief Priest, of the Doukhobor colony, with a view to securing fifty Douks for the coining summer. Being pressed for his reasons in taking such a step, the sawmill man frankly stated that owing to the high price of meats the carnivorous lumberjack of the present day had become an expensive luxury and that said lumberjack had another think coming if he supposed it possible for any concern to maintain a balance on the right side of the profit and loss account with beef at ten cents a pound wholesale. For long he has been trying to instill into the minds of those besotted wood-butchers the benefits to be derived from a purely vegetarian diet. In vain he had pointed out the nutritious qualities of the succulent peanut. And to no purpose he had demonstrated the fact that good health would ever be the lot of him who always made it a point to ask for a second helping of turnips. His argument had been barren of effect. His entreaties had fallen on deaf ears, and those be­nighted wielders of the double-bit were still gorging themselves to the enrichment of sundry meal dealers, and the impoverishment of the man with the big kick. But he wasn’t, through yet. Not by a cross-haul! He was going to fire every son of a larrigan on the job, and hire vegetarians; and the Douks would fill the bill, you bet; and with that he rushed off to dic­tate another letter to Pete to rush his Douks on by express. A little later a wild-eyed stranger carrying a hastily packed war-bag came bulging into the Elk hotel, and throwing his bundle on the mosaic, staggered towards the bar. The sympathetic barkeep knew his busi­ness. He pushed the G. & W. to where the stranger could get action and nodded approvingly when he saw his proscription taken without de­mur. After the third libation the excited one had recovered sufficiently to stand without holding, and a little skilful questioning elicited the infor­mation that up till that morning he had been the cook in the camp of the sawmill man of vegetarian tendencies. “I stood it as long as I could,” he explained, “but there is a limit to everything. I’ve mashed turnips amd framed up carrot custard and peanut butter, yes, I have even gone so far as to build a pie out of prune stone kernels, but when a fellow’s cookee has to lay off because his arm played out chopping up peanut shells for breakfast food, I passed. Give us another drink, barkeep, and every­body line up.” “And say,” he resumed, after lovingly licking the lust lingering drops from his scraggy moustache, “if you see that long-geared muzzler of a boss you tell him I’ve gone east to take up Fletcherism”. The crowd watched him as he slouched down the sidewalk towards the station, but when the train bearing the disgruntled one had dis­appeared in the distance someone passed the word that the house was buying, and the stranger’s troubles were forgotten in the excitement of spearing a drink before going home to split the kindling.

Wedding of note … Goldie Abbott, planing mill engi­neer for the E.K. L. Co. here was married at Cranbrook on Saturday to Miss C. Haslam, or Belle Plaine, Sask. He returned with his bride on the afternoon train, the wedding party being entertained at the home of Mrs. George Hunter. During the evening Mr. and Mrs. Abbott were serenaded by a band hastily organiz­ed by some of the citizens in honor of the occasion. Several selections were rendered, in which sound ap­peared to be the predominating fea­ture, rather than melody. The bride­groom, who was “touched” by this mark of esteem, made an appropriate response, and the musicians withdrew to toast the health of the happy couple.

The “Old Man” in town … F. E. Simpson, formerly editor of the Herald, has been in town this week making arrangements for ad­vertising the new addition he is put­ting on at Kamloops. He is still in the tobacco business, having two stores, and they are under the management of his brother, as Mr. Simp­son will devote his entire time to the Beckman addition. Kamloops is having a great move forward, and everything points to it being the big distributing point of the interior. Mr. Simpson left Monday for Nelson.