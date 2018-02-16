It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Dave Humphrey

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1910

Farmers’ institute meeting … At a meeting of the Farmers’ Institute held on Wednesday evening at the government building, Mr. Hamilton gave a very interesting report to the members present of the recent Central Institute meeting in Victoria. A paper will be read by Mr. J. Levett at the regular meeting in March, on the preparation of new land for crops and planting of fruit trees. This should be of interest to all who contemplate the cleaning up of new land, as Mr. Levett is an old timer of the Fort Steele district. It was decided to hold a regular meeting hereafter on the second Wednesday of each month. Papers will be read at all meetings during the year of which due notice will be given.

Methodists … The third quarterly official board meeting of the Methodist church was held on Friday last. In going over the various reports, the past quarter proved to be one of the best in the history of the church, Financially, the treasurer reported an advancement over the corresponding period of last year, and all accounts were met up to date, and a balance remaining in the bank. The board regretted to receive the resignation of the organist, Mr. J. S. Peck, who had served them in a very able manner for the past two years. Owing to increasing duties he was now unable to fill the position to his own satisfaction. In accepting his resignation, a very hearty vote of thanks was passed to Mr. Peck expressing the appreciation of the board of his services.

Wardner … The whole town was thrown into sadness and confusion on Sunday last when the news came that Mr. Dave Breckenridge had died on the way to Cranbrook hospital from Fort Steele. Mr. Breckenridge had been complaining of stomach trouble for several years, but was able to perform his regular duties. He left for Fort Steele camp on Friday afternoon and suddenly became quite ill. Mrs. Breckenridge was sent for on Saturday afternoon and in company with Mr. Arthur Lund, drove to the camp, only to find her husband in a very serious condition. Medical attendance was summoned from Cranbrook and advised that the patient be taken to the St. Eugene hospital. Preparations were made at once and Arthur Lund and Mrs. Breckenridge started with the sick man, but he succumbed when they were within about six miles of Cranbrook. The body was taken to the undertakers to be prepared for burial.

Kootenay Central … Telegraphic reports from Montreal announce that a start is to be made this year on the Kootenay Central from the southern end. Work is to be begun at a point near Elko and continued northward, via Fort Steele, a distance of some fifty miles, to connect with the line already running southward from Golden.

Uncalled for aspersions … If your correspondent may be permitted he would like to say a few words on a subject that has occasioned a good deal of heart-burning in this district. I refer to the entirely uncalled for aspersions cast upon lumberjacks, so frequently in the columns of the press, as being men of a notoriously immoral character. Speaking as one who knows this class of workers intimately I may be permitted to say that such aspersions are wholly uncalled for. I do not wish to be understood as claiming that the average lumberjack is a saint, but I do claim, that as a class, they are a law-abiding, self-respecting set of men. Of course, when they blow into town after a spell in the woods, they sometimes indulge a little too freely in the red stuff, but they always know how to avoid making themselves objectionable and invariably display the utmost consideration for women.

To rent … Several two-roomed shacks. Apply to W. R. Beatty, City

Nearly ready … The Arena rink is rapidly approaching completion. The trusses are all up and the ice space will be free of all obstructions. The management is contemplating a carnival in the near future and is also trying to arrange a match with the Moyie team, who has just returned from the Rossland carnival.

Up before the judge … Harry Shaw, who is said to own a ranch in Alberta, and who has been engaged in wood cutting around town recently, was this week sentenced to six months hard labor for indecent exposure. Judge Ryan, in passing sentence, expressed regret that he could not impose a heavier sentence.

Ouch … Brakeman Rombough fell when stepping off the pilot of the engine at the east switch at Swansea and had the misfortune to have his leg broken by the ashpan of the engine. Owing to the fact that the ballast at this point is very low the engine and two cars went over the unfortunate man and it is a miracle that he was not more seriously injured.

Marriage license … Archie McNab and Mary Laughlin, two elderly persons, were applicants for a marriage license at the provincial government office on Monday last. The elderly couple had come from Spokane, where they had been refused a license, by reason of their being inmates of a charitable institution. Whether or not they took advantage of the license secured here to become united is not known. The bride was a widow, whilst the bridegroom stated that he was a bachelor and a blacksmith.

Wanted … Partner (either active or silent) with about $500 to raise chickens and ducks on a large scale; success assured and proved the last season. For particulars address Box 257, Cranbrook, B.C.

Discharged … Ache Singh, the Hindu, who was committed for trial recently on the alleged charge of assaulting a fellow countryman at Wycliffe with an axe was, upon his appearance before Judge Wilson for speedy trial, discharged. The complainant in the case failing to establish the charge.

Gambling evils … The gambling evil as it affects all the provinces is now being investigated by a committee of the House of Commons. The eyes of all the people will be upon that committee. It ought to be made clear beyond all quibbling that the question at issue is neither horse-breeding nor horse-racing. The one is a perfectly prop­er enterprise. The other is an equally proper sport. But race-track gambling, bookmaking, and other forms of the gambling is evil. It seems out of the question to make the importance of horse breeding a defence for the permission in Canada of the race track vice outlawed in the United States. In any case a good breed of men is at least of as much importance to the nation as a good breed of horses.

Born at Cranbrook … on Monday, February 14, 1910, to Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Small, a little son.

On the mend … Freight Conductor Bryant Gorman, who was seriously injured in a wreck the other day, sustaining fractures of the leg, is now in the hospital and the doctors express the hope that amputation will not be necessary. Mr. Gorman is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstance.

Catch him quick … The dog poisoner has been very busy this week in Cranbrook, no less than a dozen dogs, dead from poison have been found by the health officer, and one badly mutilated by the knife. In many cases the dogs poisoned are valuable hunting dogs, and household favorites. The matter is being investigated by the police, and if the guilty parties are caught, they should be punished to the fullest ex­tent of the law.

Retired … W. J. Atchison has retired from the firm of Beattie & Atchison. Frank Murphy has taken his place, the new firm will be known as the Beattie-Murphy Co., Limited.

For sale … One new ten-roomed dwelling house, all modern improvements. Four lots fenced, wood and carriage shed, horse and cow stable, tool room and hen house. Situated near the government building. Apply to A. D. Bridges, P. 0. Box 846, Cranbrook.

Notice liquor license law … To get a license there must be petition signed by two-thirds of the Caucasian householders within a radius of three miles. No licensees shall sell or give liquor to any person apparently under the influence of liquor, any minor, any Indian, any person who has acquired the reputation of being a drunkard, or who is known to periodically drink to excess, or to habitually drink to excess, or any chauffeur, vagrants and tramps, prostitutes and Indians. No liquor shall be sold or given to any woman in a bar room. No gambling or gambling machines shall be allowed.