It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

1909

DOVER, JULY 25 … Louis Bleriot, the French aviator, accomplished the remarkable feat of flying across the English Channel yesterday morning in 23 minutes. The distance from his starting point near Calais to Dover is about 22 miles and he therefore traveled at the rate of nearly a mile a minute. By crossing the channel M. Bleriot wins the prize of 500 pounds offered by the London Daily Mail. The flight may be regarded as the most successful and daring ever taken by an aviator. Bleriot was flying at a height of about 300 feet when he was sighted from the English coast and was speeding through the air at a terrific speed. As he neared the coast the monoplane seemed to sink and at one time it was below the level of the high cliffs. Bleriot evidently manipulated his machine at this point and it rose again until it high in the air. Down in the channel the fleet motor boats and the flotilla French torpedo boats, headed by the destroyer Harpoon, that had followed the daring aviator on the remarkable flight, were watching anxiously lest the trip fail at the final moment. As the mono plane shot over the edge of the white cliffs shrieking sirens from the fleet below joined with the shouts of the throngs on the shore.

BUILDING OPERATIONS … It is said that the Masonic Temple will be built of brick instead of frame and that it is to be a most handsome building. This will be a most valuable addition to the structures in this city. The tenders for the building of the new Imperial bank building in this city are to be considered at Calgary this week and when the contract is awarded work will be commenced at once. The company proposes to give Cranbrook a building that is fitting for this town and one that the people will be proud of.

CRESTON NEWS … In ten years Creston will be the largest railway center in the interior. We will see a canal built from Kootenay Lake to Creston, and a line will be built from Creston through the Summit pass to tap the mineral producing towns and camps of the Salmo and Sheep Creek districts. This is no pipe dream. It will come as sure as doomsday, and those who are wise will keep their eyes riveted on the coming hub.

NEW AUTO … Alderman Ryan’s new automobile is now in commission. It is built on a different plan from any other machine that has been seen in Cranbrook and Mr. Ryan is going to use it on the streets for the public good.

BOYS’ BRIGADE CAMP … The proposed encampment of the Boys’ Brigade had to be postponed as there were not a sufficient num­ber of applications. It is to be re­gretted that this is the fact, as a few days camping under strict dis­cipline would have been a good thing for all of the boys.

LAWN SOCIAL … The Young Men’s Baraca club will hold a “Book” lawn social on the Baptist parsonage grounds next Fri­day evening, August 6th. A pro­gramme is being arranged of re­freshments, cool and tasty, also of music and games, including the new and popular roko ball game. The Baracas invite their friends to come with an “admission fee” of readable hooks and magazines, new or old, to enlarge their lumbermen’s camp circulating library, or, if preferred, an offering of cash for the club’s edu­cational work. A first-rate time is planned for. Everybody is invited.

HOME AGAIN … H. J. Brock, the well-known engineer, returned last Friday from an extended visit to the fish belt country. The first thing that Mr. Brock said when he got off the train was, “Cranbrook looks good to me.”

ESCAPEES … Considerable excitement was caused on Baker street last Saturday afternoon when a team belonging to Mr. Palmer ran away. No damage was done to the rig or team and Mr. Palmer escaped with a few bruises.

BEWARE OF COWS … Those who have good lawns should exercise great care as to their gates since the feed for the city herd is growing slim and the cattle naturally are attracted to green grass.

MICHEL, JULY 27 … Great excitement prevails here today upon the disclosures that five prominent members of the local Italian society have been threatened with instant death by the Black Hand unless they pay $200, to be placed at various places, one of which was a large rock at the rear of the Catholic Church. Four of the letters were received Sunday and were turned over to provincial constables Stephenson and Bulger, who at once took charge of the case. The times for the deposit of the money was between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., and under orders from the police several men were posted at each designated place and fake parcels placed in the hiding places by the recipients of the letters, but no attempt was made by the Black Hand gang to claim the booty. Not a member of the Italian society is working today, everyone is armed, and every effort is being made to assist the police in protecting the lives of their leaders. A meeting was held this afternoon by the Italian society with about 350 members present. What steps will be taken will not be made known until sometime tonight. The local force of provincial police will be doubled and reinforcements are to arrive tonight. Several Italians are under suspicion but though secret efforts have been made to find the slightest proof against them, the attempts have been futile, but they are being closely watched and any attempt to leave the camp will result in their immediate arrest.

NOVEL TRAVEL … V. Hyde Baker has put flanges on his automobile, and on Friday is trying it out on the railway.

PERRY CREEK … The big hydraulic company, placer mining on Perry Creek is now working two shifts. There is plenty of water and more gravel moved this season than ever before. It is expected that the output of yellow metal will be increased this year. It is expected that a new ten stamp quartz mill will arrive at Cranbrook this week en route for Perry Creek. When it arrives it will be installed on the Homestead group of claims. The government wagon road is being extended to mines situated above the falls. A number of Chicago capitalists have secured leases on placer properties on Perry Creek, and will soon commence operations. It is reported that a large steel caisson will be sunk through a bed of quicksand for a distance of fifty feet to bedrock.

OPPORTUNITY MISSED … The residents of Cranbrook regret very much that Hon. Wm. Pugsley, minister of public works, deemed it unnecessary to visit Cranbrook. The opportunity of presenting their post office building case to him personally was lost by the minister’s neglect to put Cranbrook down as one of his visiting points.

SKIPPED TOWN … Walter Brogan, who ran the Cran­brook Restaurant was missing Friday morning. As a result a large number of cred­itors would like to know his where­abouts. Mr. Brogan’s family left on Wednesday on a holiday trip, and on Thursday night, Mr. Brogan skipped leaving a large number of bills un­paid.

AT THE EDISON … The following is the programme at the Edison theatre tonight. “The Cat Rustlers”, “The Fat Baby”, “The Ma­gic Hat”, “Ladies of the Whip”, and the “Robbers Robbed”.

LEAVE TOWN … The police of our city have been very busy lately and have bagged several hoboes who have drifted in, thinking our fair city a mecca for them to ply their trade in. They have a different idea now, however.

MOYIE RACES … Last Monday night the Moyie fleet of gasoline launches lined up for their semi-annual race. The race was a handicap, a time allowance being given the smaller power launches and some very close finishes were witnessed. Captain Ben Evans pulled the Georgie D. in for first money, the McQuade boat being ahead but was disqualified, having succeeded its time limit of two percent. The most exciting part was the finish between the “Elsie,” the “Broken Drum” and the Helen Minto,” none of which were half a second apart. Thirty-five minutes, fifty-two seconds was the best time made over the course.

FISH STORIES … A party of local fishermen went to Mathew Creek Sunday last and bagged some 120 fine trout. Walter Lamb, James Henderson and W. Rollins were at Fish Lakes fishing Monday. They returned with a basket containing over fifty nice trout.

