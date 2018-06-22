It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

1909

LICENSE COMMISSION MEET … Mayor Fink, J. H. Caslake and D. J. Johnson, members of the license commission, met Tuesday afternoon in the office of City Clerk Roberts, for the purpose of considering applications for the renewal of hotel and wholesale liquor houses for Cranbrook. The report submitted to the commission by the inspector was of a nature to show that Cranbrook is exceedingly fortunate in the class of hotels that it possesses, a fact that most people in the town fully appreciate, as they are well kept, with ample provision for the home people and the traveling public. They are exceedingly cleanly, with dining room service that compares favorably with larger hotels in larger cities.

A MODERN SLAUGHTER HOUSE … A representative of the Herald visited the new slaughter house just completed by the P. Woods &, Co. about a mile from town. The building was constructed under the management of Mr. Chisholm and is one of the best arranged slaughter houses in the west. The idea of economy, of labor and neatness in carrying out the work has been followed, in every detail. The chutes for the cattle and the hogs are perfect, and the interior of the house could hardly be improved upon. There is a cooling room that insures the protection of the beef and pork so that the patrons will get their meat in the best of condition. This company is to be congratulated on their enterprise and public spirit.

MOUNTAINEERING … The Raworth Bros, and F. Dennison climbed Baker mountain last Sunday and having made the assent planted two flags at the summit. Leaving Cranbrook at 7 a.m. they reached the top of the mountain at 2 p.m. After resting for two hours they made the descent and reached home at 10 p.m.

MR. AND MRS. BEATTIE AND BABY IN A RUNAWAY … Last Sunday, while Mr. and Mrs. R. E. Beattie and the baby were returning from the home of W. J. Atchison, the shaft of the buggy broke and the horse became unmanageable and started to run. Shying to one side, the front wheel struck a stump and threw out Mr. Beattie, who lost hold of the reins. The horse dashed down the road until the buggy came in contact with a tree, tipping it over and throwing Mrs. Beattie and the baby some twenty-five to thirty-five feet. Mr. Beattie hurried to his feet and ran to where the accident happened and found his wife and child unconscious and, as he supposed at the time, dead. He hurriedly secured assistance and had them taken to the hospital. Mrs. Beattie suffered a fracture of her collar bone and a slight concussion of the brain, but is doing very well considering the nature of her injuries, The baby was badly bruised and one arm hurt, but is getting along nicely. Mr. Beattie escaped any serious injury.

DOMINION DAY IN KOOTENAY … “You pays your money and you takes your choice,” is the slogan for July 1st. Fernie will have a big day, with all kinds of sports. So will Moyie. Old Fort Steele will be rejuvenated and everyone knows what an intensely hospitable burg that is. Creston will celebrate and the strawberry beds will be in full bearing. Nelson will have aquatic sports of all kinds and will celebrate the 1st and 2nd. Cranbrook will do nothing that day so that the citizens may, go where the whim takes them. It is safe to say one thing, however, that whether they go to Fort Steele, Fernie, Moyie, Creston or Nelson, they will have a right good time and will consider the day well spent. There is so much to see in each of these places that it is safe to draw lots and go wherever fortune directs.

MOYIE GHOST … A real live ghost has been seen nightly on the St. Eugene flume south of the mill. A man who was looking after the flume has thrown up his job, and says he would not work there for $1,000 a day. He says he is certain it is either a ghost or the devil.

AT THE PICTURES … The pictures at the Edison were good this week, as they always are. “One of the Bravest,” “Dick’s Sister” and “Switzerland” were the leading films this week. Tomorrow night and Saturday night “The Holy City” will be the feature film. Mr. Skinner’s singing was up to his usual standard.

IMPROVEMENTS … “Pete” Matheson is nothing if he is not progressive. During the last ten days he has had the Imperial Hotel papered throughout and the bar-room of the Wentworth made resplendent by papering it with a tiled paper that is handsome in the extreme.

CRANBROOK HAS … Six trained nurses in town permanently residing here, exclusive of the hospital staff. Two foundries, capable of casting anything in the saw mill and machinery line. A taxidermist. Golf, curling, lawn tennis, baseball and bowling clubs.

NEW BUILDINGS … During 1909 new buildings will be erected to the value of $250,000, which will include $60,000 new brick and stone public school, (foundation commenced); a $20,000 bank building, $10,000 Masonic Temple and many, fine residences, besides extensions to the shops and round houses of the Canadian Pacific Railway to the extent of $100,000. The City of Cranbrook contemplates spending $10,000 on street improvements alone. There are a number of projected lines of railroad, with Cranbrook as their destination. The Kootenay Central Railway has a charter for a railway running up this valley connecting with the main line of the Canadian Pacific Railway at Golden—which will pass through an ideal fruit and mixed farming country, also abounding in silver-lead and copper mines and large forests of timber. The Crawford Bay Railway has a charter for a road to run up the St. Marys Valley, west to Crawford Bay, which would give Cranbrook and East Kootenay direct communication with Nelson, with only a very short passage on the Kootenay Lake, and would open up a rich mining, lumbering and farming section of the country. As a divisional point, Cranbrook is assured indefinitely of being the headquarters of all railway men working north, south, east and west.