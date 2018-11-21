It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of November 18- 24: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

George Hungerford dead … George Hungerford, who has been employed as chief timber ranger for The King Lumber Mills, Limited, for the past seven years, died at No. 2 bush camp last night. He had gone out to No. 2 mill and was found sick in his shack and taken to the camp, and placed in the foreman’s bed, where he was given every attention. But as he was about 65 years of age, the exposure in the work of cruising had broken down what was a strong constitution, and poor old George finally succumbed. Very few men were better known in this district and none better liked. George was a friend of all who knew him. He was a genial soul and one of those men who loved humanity and everyone who knew him was always pleased to shake him by the hand when he came to town. The Kings spent thousands and thousands of dollars in timber limits on his judgment and that judgment was always good. He had worked in the timber business wherever timber had grown on the North American continent, as he had been employed both in the States and Canada, and was always absolutely honest and thoroughly loyal. George will be missed by his friends and the Herald joins with them in expression of sincere regret at his demise. The funeral will take place tomorrow afternoon at 4 o’clock from Beatty’s undertaking parlors.

A sad fatality…Yesterday afternoon about 3 o’clock William Edward Hall, son of Conductor Joseph Hall, while working as brakeman on a westbound train, met with a cruel and sudden death just east of Jaffray. As the train was approaching Jewell’s saw mill young Hall started forward over the cars to the forward end of the train to be ready for assisting in setting out some cars at the Jewell mill. How the accident really happened nobody knows, but it is supposed that with the snow and slush on top of the cars the young man in passing from one car to another slipped and fell beneath the train, as the wheels passed over the his shoulder and side. When he was missed by the train crew a hand car and men were sent back to search for him and he was found lying unconscious by the side of the track. He was taken to Wardner and an engine and a caboose brought him to Cranbrook in the fastest time that was probably ever made between the two stations. Dr. Green met him at Wardner and did all that was possible under the circumstances, and as soon as the special arrived in Cranbrook the unfortunate victim was taken to the St. Eugene hospital, where he died without regaining consciousness at 6 o’clock. The accident is a most pitiful one and Mr. and Mrs. Hall have the sincere sympathy of the community. The funeral will be held at the English church on Sunday at 2 o’clock, and the remains will be interred in the Cranbrook cemetery. Coroner Connolly held an inquest this afternoon touching the death of the above, the jury returning a verdict of “accidental death.”

Notice … As I have sold the Herald I must insist on the payment of all accounts due me for advertising and job work. I have to pay my accounts and the money that is owing me is needed for that purpose. All subscriptions due are payable to the new management. Either myself or a representative can be found at the Herald office. F. E. Simpson.

Fair fares … The C.P.R. is issuing the following low rates for the Christmas holidays from Cranbrook and return: Montreal, $74.35; Toronto, $69.35. Tickets on sale from December 1st to 31st inclusive, good for three months. British points in the Old Country, single fare, by the Empress boats $28.75 and by Lake boats $27.50.

Communication… Editor Cranbrook Herald: Sir: I was much aggrieved to read in the columns of the Cranbrook Herald the real or made up story of a girl who is said to have eloped with a priest. A mere glance at the story is sufficient to give an ordinary critic, who knows anything about things Catholic and ecclesiastical, serious doubts concerning the veracity of that report. One must remember that everything that goes to print, even in the columns of our local papers, is far from being as reliable as Gospel truth; yet there are always people that are gullible enough and always on the lookout for scandals that they may aim a blow at the Catholic priesthood. Be that as it may, the fact is that the Cranbrook Herald in its number for the 15th of November, 1909, seems to have forgotten its usual spirit of fairness to insert a story (probably a clipping from another source) which is in itself injurious to the Catholic clergy at large. I fail to see, Mr. Editor, what good you may have intended, while allowing such a story, worthy of the worst kind of yellow journalism, to appear in the Cranbrook Herald. There is no edification which anyone may derive from it, no material profit; and I think that if the weekly Herald needs anything to “fill in,” there are one thousand and one matters both sociological and political that will answer the purpose and prove interesting without giving offense; and if you will write about sacred persons and things, there may be found enough of edifying stories of devotedness of the Catholic clergy to relate, to save you the trouble of clipping out real or imaginary scandals. And to say but a word about it, every man in Cranbrook is aware that it is to the efforts and success of the Catholic priests among the Indians of this country that the white population of this city are given to eat their daily bread in peace. I hope to hear in due time about the untruthfulness of that elopement, be it remembered, however, that the faults one cannot in justice be accounted as the faults of all, and that for one priest that may fail in his duty and fall off, there are thousands of others who remain faithful in spite of the greatest difficulty; and are the eternal glory of the Catholic church and of true Christian civilization. Moreover, I am sure, that the very fuss which is made about the fall of a priest is the best sign to diagnose the scarcity of such an occurrence. The story, if it proves anything, goes only to show that even in the best regulated institutions there may be crimes, otherwise how could the very existence of the police force be justified; it shows also that the greater the dignity, the deeper the fall, and the more intensive pity it should excite; and at last that there is enough wickedness and animality left in the best of men to allow him, if not resisted, to become a demon. It is no stone which any sensible man will ever throw at the church. I expect, of your courtesy, Mr. Editor, that you will do me and the Catholic population of Cranbrook and surrounding district that are assiduous readers of your valuable paper, the kindness of inserting these remarks. I am, sir, yours truly, Father L. Choinel, O.M.I., Catholic Priest, Cranbrook

For sale … Large variety new toilet sets in all colors, with or without slop jars, at the Fink Mercantile Co.

Getting ready … Superintendent McKenzie, of the water works, has a force of men at work looking after the hydrants and water pipes and putting them in shape for the winter months.

Leaving town … G. T. Rogers returned last Monday from a trip to Vancouver, where he went to complete business arrangements for his removal to that city. He expects to leave with Mrs. Rogers sometime next month.

At the cos … E. H. Small has made a valuable addition to his natural museum at the Cosmopolitan hotel in the way of a magnificent white swan that has been mounted by Mr. Garrett, the taxidermist. It is a beautiful specimen and Mr. Small will have it placed in a glass case so that the feathers will be properly protected.

Pythias hall … The Knights of Pythias held a very pleasant session last evening and nine candidates were given an exemplification in the first degree. After the work of the order was completed a luncheon was served and everyone present thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Be forewarned… This issue of the Herald will be the last to reach many of our outside readers before election day, so that we must take this opportunity to warn them against eleventh hour ROORBACKS, for the issuance of which the McBride government have gained an unenviable reputation. It will be recalled that on the eve of the last provincial elections, Attorney-General Bowser, issued his statement re the importation of Japanese labor to work on the G.T.P., with the approval of the Liberals. This was an unqualified falsehood, perpetuated with full knowledge that there was not a vestige of truth in the statement. Again, upon the eve of the late Dominion elections, the Victoria Colonist gave publicity to a forged telegram, calculated to seriously affect Liberal candidates. With the knowledge of these facts in mind, we cannot too strongly impress upon the electorate the necessity of treating with contempt any eleventh hour statements of Conservative workers. It is very unpleasant to be compelled to cast so severe a censure upon Conservative workers, but this experience has brought home to us the urgency of being forewarned against the tricks which an element in the Conservative party will resort to at the last moment, in the hope of stampeding the vote.

Liberal meeting … Tomorrow night M. A. Macdonald, the Liberal candidate, holds his final rally of the present campaign in the Auditorium. Electors should attend this meeting in full force. Mr. Macdonald will deal with statements made by Mr. W. A. Macdonald, of Vancouver, on this occasion and will give the best of reasons why every loyal citizen of Cranbrook should mark his ballot in favor of the Liberal candidate on Thursday, November 25th.

Local option … This evening the Young Peoples union will hold an open meeting on “The Drunkard Making Business. Open or Closed, Which?”, with an address by Dr. Connolly on the question from the standpoint of a medical man. Rev. C. O. Main will give an illustrated talk with electric lantern views, cartoons, bulletins, etc. There will be a question drawer for voters on the local option issue. Everybody is invited to be present. Come early. 8 p.m. is the hour.

All the future best… M. M. Miller, for the past three years employed at the local branch of the Imperial Bank in various capacities, left yesterday for Calgary, where he has been transferred to the branch in that city. By his good work and close attention to business Mr. Miller had been promoted to the position of ledger keeper. Always courteous to the public and loyal to the interests of the bank Mr. Miller made a host of friends in Cranbrook who will regret his departure. In sporting circles he was a baseball enthusiast and much of the success of the game in Cranbrook was due to his efforts. His friends in Cranbrook wish him success in his new field and the rapid advancement that his ability warrants.

Knox Presbyterian … The Knox Guild Club, of the Presbyterian Church, will give a concert on the 2nd of December. There will be recitations, dialogues, choruses, solos and drills by the club, and the entertainment will be one that everybody in Cranbrook should attend, as it will be pleasing in every respect and is given for a purpose that commends the object to the people of the community. The ladies have worked hard and the people should assist them in every way possible.

Wi meeting … A meeting of the Women’s Institute will be held in the Government building Thursday, 2nd December, 1909, at 4 p.m. Every lady who can possibly do so is requested to be present. There will be a demonstration and also an exchange of Christmas recipes.—Miss K. Hamilton, secretary-treasurer.

Final notice … As I have disposed of the Herald and am leaving town for the winter, all accounts not paid by December 3rd, will be given my solicitor for collection, which will mean additional costs. Payments may be made to myself or to H. C. Connolly at the Herald office, or by mail remittance. F. E. Simpson.