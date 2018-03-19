It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Dave Humphrey

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1909

Look out for your cattle and dogs … The Pound and Dog Tax Bylaw will be rigidly enforced on and after the 27th inst. It is up to the citizens to see to it that they pay their dog tax and that cattle and horses are kept from wandering about the streets. The Herald is informed that the authorities will enforce these bylaws to the limit and it hopes they will.

Curfew will ring … On April the first the curfew bell will ring and it will ring with a purpose. All children who are on the streets, unaccompanied by their parents, or guardians, will, after nine o’clock, be made to go home. The Herald hopes that the curfew bylaw will be rigidly enforced.

Appleland … Chance for People of Small Means to be Independent.

Westward the course of empire takes its way, but by the rule of contraries the fruit growing industry of the Okanagan moved westward to Nelson and its vicinity, invaded, profitably invaded, Creston and its neighborhood and is now entrenched still further east around Cranbrook where what was open, park-like, timbered land of a few years ago is now opening out in stretches of clearings where the apple tree will soon entirely replace the pine and the larch.

It seems to be an axiom of men skilled in fruit culture that a soil which carries a top growth of heavy timber with an undergrowth of wild gooseberry, Oregon grapes and wild currant is the ideal home for the apple, pear, plum, cherry and prune. That principle was not so clearly recognized when the Kings started their first mill close by the C.P.R. tracks and about two miles outside the city, some eight or nine years ago; but the other day the surveyors were busy on a sub-division of the half section surrounding the old mill site.

The mill is moved elsewhere long since, but the shacks are still in place with a lot of open ground about them.

Formerly it was Lot 3575 of East Kootenay, better known as Kennedy’s pre-emption, but in future, so the Herald man was informed, it will be known as Appleland.

It will certainly prove worthy of the name.

Appleland is just two miles southwest from Cranbrook with the tracks of the C.P.R, cutting across one corner of it.

Beside the tracks is the siding of the King Lumber Mills Co. and their own logging railway runs for quite a distance through the lot following the course of Smith’s creek up to Smith’s lake, where they have their big sawmill and logging camp.

The lake sits in a wide basin amongst the low foothills.

The only sound of the axe as it falls on the timber one hears around there is the snick and the whine of the big saws down in the mill.

The creek runs from the lake and tears bravely down a little valley of its own through land that has been all cleared of the heavier timber and is now being cleared of the smaller stuff.

The entire 320 acres of Appleland has been sub-divided into 5 acre lots, each lot having its own water right from both lake and creek.

Jackson creek, to the northeast of the land, can also be placed under requisition if necessary, but it is astonishing how little artificial irrigation is required for the foothills running north and south from Sunnyside.

It is well to have it, but it is not essential, as water can be got any place at a depth of ten or twelve feet.

The general exposure of the land is southerly and westerly, assuring in the summertime some 15 or 17 hours of maturing sunlight.

Clearing is easy, the railway tracks are literally at the door, trails and wagon roads are everywhere through the lots and Cranbrook with its unfailing market is within two miles.

The ideal home which William Hamilton has made for himself at Sunnyside can be duplicated fifty times over in peace, ease and comfort at Appleland.

At the pictures …Since the advent of the new machine the pictures at the Edison have been far superior to anything before shown in Cranbrook. “Mr. Fuzz”, a beautifully colored film, and the “Fireman” have been the leading features this week. Tomorrow and Saturday night the pictures of the Italian earthquake will be the main subject.

Board of Trade … Every man who owns a lot or a house or lot in Cranbrook should be a member of the Board of Trade. Men whose time is worth several dollars a day are devoting a good deal of that tune for the advancement of Cranbrook and the district without any remuneration whatever. The least that a property owner can do is to pay his $2.00 to help those men in their work.

Fink going into furniture … The Fink Mercantile Co., Ltd., one of the best, known mercantile houses in the district, have decided to add the furniture line to their business. This means a whole lot to the people of this district.

Whenever the Fink Mercantile company attempts to do anything they accomplish results.

With this new departure in view they will immediately start to change the arrangements of their big store to accommodate this new line.

Mr. Fink, the manager of the company, will soon go east for the purpose of making the selections of stock, and it goes without saying that it will be one of the best ever offered for sale in this district.

Not only will the idea to place the prices of stock be one of the best, but this new line on a basis that will prove attractive to every family in Cranbrook and the district.

“We can sell furniture at low prices in this town and still make a reasonable profit,” said Mr. Fink.

“Cranbrook is growing and the need of furniture is also growing. We want to supply the demand and at prices that will suit the conditions of the community.

“Our stock will be complete in every respect and we simply ask those who contemplate buying furniture to wait until our invoice arrives and I feel assured that we can satisfy the people.”

Spring … One of the greatest harbingers of spring is the inauguration of the game of golf. They are playing in Cranbrook now.

Baseball … There are not many places in British Columbia or Western Canada where they can play baseball at the beginning of March. Yet a game was played in Cranbrook the other day. Yes, this is the banana belt.

New stock … Patmore Brothers are adding to their stock of bicycles, a complete line of high grade baby coach carts, reclining and folding go-carts and English perambulators. Also the genuine Glasscocks baby walkers. These goods are extra quality and are to be sold at a price that you cannot afford to pass up. Leave your order today, for perambulators with them. You will be satisfactorily served.

For sale … Seven-roomed House, with woodshed, workshop, cellar, well with pump, good water, good stable, three hen pens and yard; stands on one acre of ground, newly fenced, next to Sash and Door Factory and Golf Grounds. Price $1,000. Apply to Wm. Slater. Also furniture for sale.

Creston news … John McLeod, superintendent of Fisheries, came in from Nelson Monday. His visit is in connection with the recent law enacted that will prevent the owners of sawmills from dumping sawdust and other waste in the rivers and lakes, thus killing off large quantities of fish and severely damaging one of the principal assets of the province.

The home of up-to-date tailoring … in spring Nature creates anew in field and forest. What more fitting time to discard the somber dress of winter and array oneself in clothes which fittingly reflect the joy of life outdoors under sunny skies. Your careful review of our spring exhibit will suggest an appropriate selection. Leask & Henderson, the Up-To-Date Tailors.