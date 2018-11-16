It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

For the Week of November 11-17: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1909

Wanted … Woman wants situation in house, store or office. Good business experience, but not good cook; any locality; experienced bookkeeper. A. Johnston

Fire at the CP.R. … About 10.30 this morning an alarm was sent in of a fire in the basement of the C.P.R. station. The brigade responded in their usual prompt manner and had the threatened conflagration under control in a short time. The brigade was somewhat handicapped, owing to the hydrant at the Cranbrook Hotel being frozen. The loss will be slight. The fire originated from an overheated furnace.

Building operations …The approach of winter finds a good deal of substantial building still under way. Structures are in course of erection that will add materially to the appearance of the city.

Among the large buildings now under way are the Imperial Bank, the Masonic Temple, the school house, the Arena skating rink and the new power house.

These buildings represent an expenditure in the neighborhood of $150,000.

The Imperial Bank building, for which George R. Leask is the contractor, has been delayed of late, owing to lack of sandstone, which is being shipped in from Calgary.

Work is under way on the Arena rink, a large frame building, to be covered with corrugated iron, which will cost about $9,000.

The new school house is nearing completion. Frank Russell, the contractor, expects to have it completed by December 1st.

M. Quain intimates that the new power house, now under construction for the Cranbrook Electric Light company, for which A. Waller and A. H. Nesbitt have the contract, will be completed by the middle of February next. The building will cost between $40,000 and $50,000 and will be of brick, with concrete foundations and iron roof. The dimensions are approximately 53×91 feet. The machinery to be installed includes three 150 h.p. boilers, one large engine of 350 h.p., built by the Goldie & McCullough company and one 260 k.w. generator.

This new plant is all additional to the company’s present plant and by the 15th February, when the building is completed and the plant installed and ready for operation, the company will be in a position to give an all-day service, supplying motors, etc., for the convenience of any industrial concerns requiring the same.

The new Masonic Temple, back of the Canadian hotel, for which Dan Johnson has the contract, will be upwards of $10,000.

The foregoing briefly covers principal building operations under way, but does not include the many new houses and additions to residences now in course of erection, nor the extensive improvements under way to the store of Campbell & Manning.

It is evident from what has been recorded above that Cranbrook is steadily growing and that substantial additions are being made to its public and semi-public buildings.

Editorial notes … We feel that some apology is due our readers for the amount of space devoted to political matters in recent issues of the Herald. However, we are inclined to the belief that in view of the present situation our readers will be charitable and acknowledge that the importance of the issues at stake justify the course we are pursuing. In view of the very short time allowed the electors in which to come to a conclusion on the several momentous questions now up for settlement, we feel that a public journal, realizing its duty to the public, should be prepared to devote its space largely to a full and fair discussion of the issues. This we are attempting to do and if, for the time being, there is obvious lack of attention to matters of purely local or district interest, our excuse must be, that just now the one important consideration is for the electors to become fully advised of the real facts of the situation.

Women’s Institute … Last Saturday night saw an interested and representative audience of the ladies of Cranbrook and district assembled in the provincial government building to hear Miss Rose, of Guelph, Ont., lecture on domestic science, and one and all left the meeting satisfied that the time had been well spent.

Miss Rose devoted the greater part of her time to the subject of bread and bun making, and gave many hints and suggestions which were of evident interest to the audience.

In addition to her lecture Miss Rose had in view the formation of a women’s institute, and a unanimous vote being given by the meeting in favor of doing so, an election of officers took place, Mrs. T. S. Gill being elected president, Mrs. Armstrong vice-president and Miss Hamilton secretary, and a board of five directors.

Miss Rose, in organizing these institutes, is acting under the auspices of the provincial government and the object in view in their formation is to do everything possible for the improvement of home life.

Local option mass meeting … A mass meeting in the interests of the plebiscite on local option will be held in the Auditorium on Sunday afternoon, November 21st, at 4.15. A large choir will occupy the stage and provide good music. Addresses will be given by local speakers on the subject and opportunity for questions. An offering will be solicited for expenses. It is earnestly hoped by the committee that all interested and all who have the open mind on this subject, and even those who may at present be opposed to this movement, will attend this meeting. It is held for the purpose of education, enlightenment, the removal of obscurities and prejudice on this important non-partisan issue now before the people. Come and let us reason together without personalities, without enmity. On behalf of the L. O. committee.

Narrow escape …Last Sunday Mrs. J. F. Charboneau and Ralph Bradley, the operator at Crows Nest, with one or two others were skating on the lake. The ice was new and not very thick and Mrs. Charboneau and Mr. Bradley fell through the broken ice and for a time were helpless.

Fortunately both parties maintained their presence of mind and their companions secured a pole and placed it out so that they were able to be rescued.

Both the lady and gentleman were taken at once to Andy Good’s hotel where they were shown every attention and kindness. It was a most miraculous escape, as there is no beach in that lake and if the victims had not been able to hold on to the edge of the ice until help arrived there would have been no chance to have saved them.

The people of Crows Nest are to be complimented on their active work and also in doing everything that they could to make the unfortunate victims comfortable after the accident.

Shaft at Old Town … Gust Theis, the pioneer of Perry Creek, has completed financial arrangements for starting a shaft at Old Town and work will be pushed forward as rapidly as possible during the entire winter.

Millions have been taken out of Perry Creek in the past and Mr. Theis, who is probably the best posted man on the mineral conditions of that district there is in the country, has always felt satisfied that a shaft sunk to bed rock at Old Town would produce rich results.

Others who have worked the creek above Old Town in the past few years, although depending upon crude methods, never failed to make from five to ten dollars a day to the man.

Perry Creek gold is conceded to be of the highest quality and this work under the supervision of Mr. Theis, who is recognized as one of the best placer miners in the Kootenays, is bound to be a success.

Mr. Charles Couch, of Crows Nest, is associated with Mr. Theis in the work.

Liver tablets … Many school children suffer from constipation, which is often the cause of seeming stupidity at lessons. Chamberlain’s Stomach and Liver Tablets are an ideal medicine to give a child, for they are mild and gentle in their effect, and will cure even chronic constipation. Sold by all druggists and dealers.

Song and dance … The Canadian Order of Chosen Friends held a very enjoyable “at home” in the Carmen’s hall on Wednesday evening. The time was passed very pleasantly with song and recitation until 11 o’clock, after which refreshments were served, and those who wished enjoyed tripping the “light fantastic toe.” It is to be hoped that this is but a starter and that the C.O.C.F. will hold many more entertainments of a similar character during the winter months.

School board … A meeting of the board of school trustees was held Wednesday evening. J. G. McCallum, chairman, W. F. Gurd and S. H. Hoskins, secretary, being present. A cheque for $12,500 on account of the new school building was received from the government and a payment on account of the plumbing contract to Patmore Bros, was ordered. For upwards of two hours the subject of the delay in completing the construction of the new school building was discussed, the meeting adjourning until Monday 22., when final action in this regard will be taken.

Return of Jeanne Russell …Local playgoers will hail with delight the announcement that Miss Jeanne Russell and her talented company, who made such a decided hit at the Auditorium last week in “ Cousin Kate” will be with us again on Wednesday, Nov.24, in the powerful western comedy drama “Sunday,” another of Miss Ethel Barrymore’s big, successes.

Miss Russell has jumped instantaneously into the hearts of Cranbrook’s lovers of dramatic art, and she expects to have even a firmer hold after her performance of “Sunday.”

The play is from the pen of that gifted playwright, the late Clyde Fitch, written especially for Miss Barrymore and was always considered to be her most artistic success.

The first scene is laid in a western mining camp, is then shifted to Bunthrope Abbey in England, giving scope for excellent scenic effects for which the Jeanne Russell company is already famous.

Miss Russell is the legitimate and worthy successor of Miss Barrymore and some cities have even gone so far as to give her the preference.

The story is a beautiful one, clothed in the choicest language and its naturalness and simplicity grips the audience.

Oh yes … Irish potatoes, like Irishmen, do better abroad than they do at home and just as the average Irishman, when he gets to the colonies becomes a governor general, like Lord MacDonnell or Sir Gavin Duffey, so the average Irish seed potato planted in England knocks the spots out of the average Scotch or English seed — Irish Homestead.

Join the city … The residents of “Little Scotland,” just north of the railway track have petitioned the municipal council, requesting to be taken into the municipality.

Candies … Hugh Stewart, the confectioner, received his Xmas shipment of Stewart’s chocolates and bon bons. The shipment weighs 3,080 lbs. and is the largest consignment of confectionery ever brought into Cranbrook.