It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of November 4 – 10: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1909

The Herald changes hands … I have quit … This week I relinquish the control of the Herald. T. M. Roberts is the purchaser.

In selling the Herald it seems like disposing of a cherished child. I founded the Herald March 24th, 1898, in connection with H. T. Brown and had five advertisements and twenty-five subscribers.

I have given what is considered the best eleven years of a man’s life for the advancement of Cranbrook and East Kootenay.

I have made mistakes like all others do in our life’s work.

I have made enemies in conducting the Herald, for a man cannot run a newspaper and be earnest in his work without doing that, but I have also made a host of friends that have stood by me through thick and thin.

In leaving the editorial chair of the Herald I trust that the people of Cranbrook and the district will overlook my shortcomings and try to remember that at all times I had the interests of every individual at heart, as well as the town and the district, and worked early and late to advance the same.

This is a queer world. Means of labour on behalf of a people may bring words of commendation, but one line that is contrary to the opinion of some individuals in a newspaper will bring a storm of condemnation.

I have no complaints to make. I only have words of praise for the people of Cranbrook and the district. They have been good to me, and as long as I am permitted to live I will never forget the kindness of the people of this country. You have not only been kind to me, but you have been kind to my good wife.

I have sold out for two reasons. First, because my health demanded a change of climate and a rest. Second, because I have an opportunity to engage in the real estate and land business on a large scale next spring, with plenty of capital to back me. I am going to California for the winter and I hope to be able to do some work in the future that will be a benefit to Cranbrook and the whole district.

This is the last that I will have to say in the Herald. It is a growing institution, and needs capital for its advancement. It now has it and will become a more powerful factor for the good of the district than it has ever been. Mr. Roberts is well known in the community and with the help of those whom he will gather around him he will make a better success of the Herald than it has ever been.

Good-bye. The “Old Man” has quit. But we will all keep on boosting.

F. E. Simpson

A mammoth purchase … Mr. J. P. Fink, of the Fink Mercantile Co., has just returned from a buying expedition to Creston and Port Hill. Mr. Fink procured over a thousand boxes of fancy eating and cooking apples, the quality of which is superior to anything ever brought into the city. Some of the varieties are on display in their grocery window. We wish to congratulate Creston growers for turning out fruit of so high a standard.

Important banquet … One of the most unique and at the same time most important banquets ever held in Cranbrook took place at the Auditorium this evening. This was a supper for men only, given under the auspices of the Laymen’s Missionary Movement of Canada.

This movement is said to be one of the most important of the century. It originated at a missionary convention of delegates from Canada and the United States, held in New York in 1908, and which has since spread throughout the United States, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Its aim is to enlist the ability, interest, sympathy and financial aid of business men in the extension of Christ’s Kingdom throughout the world. It seeks to place Home and Foreign Missions on a solid business basis and not leave this arduous work on the shoulders of women and children and a few others, as has been done in the past.

It seeks to persuade men to acknowledge the responsibility of the Christian church to carry on educational, medical, philanthropic and evangelistic work among the heathen nations abroad, and the Christianize and Canadianize the hosts of immigrants in the homeland.

Successful dance …The dance given by The Dancing Club at the Auditorium Thursday evening last, was a decided success in every way, and the committee in charge is to be congratulated on the success of the affair. This club will run a series of dances during the winter and it is safe to predict, if the first dance is any criterion, that it will be the most successful dancing club ever organized in Cranbrook. Dancing commences promptly at 9 p.m. and discontinues at 12 o’clock.

Moyie news … The Imperial Bank of Canada has finally completed arrangements for erecting a building of their own in Moyie. They have purchased two lots on Victoria street, on the east side, between the post office and F. G. Loag’s building. J. F. M. Pinkham, of the Cranbrook branch, was here last Saturday and closed the deal for the lots with a local real estate dealer. The lots purchased will give the bank a splendid site immediately in the center of the business portion of the town.

Fernie news … Some of the young lads of Fernie are in the habit of packing around 22 calibre rifles and shooting carelessly at every object that looks like a mark. This is very dangerous and the police should put a stop to it at once. Many people are of the opinion that these small calibre rifles are harmless, but such is not the case and one lad in Fernie has already paid with his life for the carelessness of a companion with a 22.

Names struck off list … The court of revision for the electoral division of Cranbrook was held at the government building, Cranbrook, on Monday, J. F. Armstrong presiding. Of the 1,130 names objected to 800 were struck off, and about 300 retained on the list. Over four hundred new names have been placed on the list since the last sitting of the court of revision.

City dads … A regular meeting of the City Council was held in the Council chamber on Wednesday evening. There were present His Worship Mayor Fink, and Aldermen Johnson, Ryan, Hunt and Henderson. Minutes of last regular meeting was read, and on motion of Aldermen Johnson and Henderson adopted as read. Mr. J. Campbell, of the firm of Campbell & Manning was in attendance, and asked permission of the Council to excavate a cellar under their place of business, and in so doing to use a portion of Baker Street. Permission was granted on condition that the safety of public travel, and traffic was protected, and the City protected against any damages that might arise from adjoining property. A communication from a citizen re buildings without proper chimneys was read, and the Chief of Police instructed to see that the by-law re chimneys and fire protection was strictly enforced. Moved by Aldermen Ryan and Hunt that the council adjourn to Friday night at 8 p. m.

Premier McBride … British Columbia and especially the Kootenay were never in such a prosperous condition that they are at the present. These conditions commenced and continued to improve under the McBride administration. Another four years of prosperity under the McBride government and British Columbia, as the richest province in the Dominion, will take no second place, not even to Ontario.

Provincial representatives … Reports from all over East Kootenay show that three conservatives. Thos. Caven, H. O. Parsons and W. R. Ross will be sent to Victoria.

Poor dad … Nature times everything closely, just as the lawn mower goes into retirement the furnace fire clamors for attention. There’s always something doing for father.

Coleman news … Money must be easy in Coleman. The local paper has had its office painted on the outside. The editor no doubt will soon be sending the office towel to the laundry.

Notice … Take notice that I intend to apply to the superintendent of provincial police, after 30 days, for a renewal of my licence to sell intoxicating liquors on the premises known as the Wattsburg Hotel, Wattsburg, BC, F. W. KELSALL.

Tonight’s meeting … Don’t forget that Premier McBride and Hon. Mr. Bowser will speak in the auditorium tonight.

New skating rink … The Arena Rink company of Cranbrook have let a contract to G. R. Leask & Co. for the erection of a thoroughly up-to-date enclosed skating rink. This new addition to the entertainment resorts of the city will be located on Fenwick avenue, between the school house and the government building. Provision is being made for a sheet of ice, 60×162 feet, and the building will be so constructed that if business warrant the ice sheet can be enlarged to 80 by 162 feet. Provision will be made for ladies and gentlemen’s dressing rooms, team rooms, and rooms for the use of the band and the board of management. There will be room for between 1500 and 1700 spectators and the rink will be well lighted by electricity. Work on the new structure has already commenced and everything is to be in shape for skating on Christmas Day, if the weather permits.

New ranch … J. A. Farbert last week bought through N. C. McKinstry, 300 acres of land near Wasa. Mr. Farbert will go into the cattle business, having years of experience in that line in Australia and Alberta, and after looking over other parts of B. C. decided East Kootenay offered better inducements than he had found else-where as to good range and market.

Wanted … I want one male and four female goats; all adults (no kids); provincial permits to export these animals have been issued; write me when you have something caught ready to ship, but don’t write till then; I will pay $100 for the male and $125 each for the females, crated f.o.b. any express office on the C.P.R.; all must be healthy and unhurt with intact horns; will buy from the first man who gets them. Dr. Cecil French, Zoologist. Washington, D.C.

Lime industry for Frank … The report is current that Frank is to have another industry. Some time ago Joseph Little, of Blairmore, Alberta, purchased the rock pile caused by the great slide of 1903 and many people wondered what he intended to do with it. The latest report not only satisfied the cur­iosity on that point, hut indicates Mr. Little was not so erratic in the purchase as many seemed to think at the time. It is now stated, says the Coleman Miner, that Mr. Little will next spring start one of the largest lime-burning industries in Canada on the slide, where the finest lime rock in the world lies all broken ready to be dumped into the kilns. The industry will involve a heavy investment and afford employment to from one hundred and fifty to two hundred men. Thus if the plan materializes, will apparently the awful waste caused by the great disaster which cost sixty eight human lives and killed some two hundred head of horses and cattle, be turned to profitable ac­count.